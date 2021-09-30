Government Shutdown: Why di US govment fit shutdown

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US President Joe Biden as im bin address joint session of congress

US govment funding dey expire on Thursday midnight and dia congress neva pass funding bill to stop di shutdown.

Dis na sake of say Thursday, September 30, na di last day of di fiscal year — di federal goment go officially close on 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Plenti Americans, plus hundreds of thousands of federal employees, fit feel di impact of di U.S. government shutdown and wetin dey cause di kwanta be di issue of how much di American govment fit borrow.

If e be like say you don hear dis kain tin like govment shutdown, e no new - di US don see dis mata plenti times. But dis latest one get as e be be, as di US still dey recover from damage of di Covid-19 pandemic. So wetin e mean and we suppose worry?

Wetin be dis shutdown?

Shutdown dey happen wen parts of di govment close because politicians fail to gree ontop budget. Dis tin don become normal tin for US politics in recent times.

Under di US system, di different branches of goment gats reach agreement on spending plans before e fit become law.

Di plan be say e for make for beta collabo between di major political parties - but, Republicans and Democrats no dey see each oda brake light.

If dem no reach agreement by 1 October, den political leaders fit agree on temporary funding based on di last year needs through wetin dem dey call 'continuing resolution'.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Most Americans go notice di shutdown in one way or anoda.

Wetin go be di impact of govment shutdown

Most Americans go notice di mata in one way or anoda.

Under shutdown, all non-essential govment functions go stop until congress reach an agreement and di president fit sign di bill into law.

Many federal agencies wey dey depend on Congress-approved funding, go dey closed down and hundreds of thousands of govment employees gats stop work, without salary.

Services like national security, electricity generation and air-traffic control go kontinu, but odas wey dem no consider as important, like visa and passport processing, even mortgage and loan application fit dey hold.

Wat of di financial impact?

Di last shutdown, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, na partial closure since Congress bin enact five of di 12 appropriations bills.

More federal agencies go dey likely affected for di new shutdown.

Di partial shutdown for 2018-2019 wey be record of 35 days, bin reduce economic growth for 2018 by $3 billion, na so di Congressional Budget Office estimate. For now, e no dey clear how large di financial impact go be, since e dey based on how long di shutdown go be for.

Wetin go happen if dem no reach resolution?

Nothing good o. If dem no reach agreement, den di govment go shut down indefinitely on 1 October.

Den for di first time eva, at some point between 15 October and 4 November, di US go default on dia debts - wey currently dey around $28 trillion.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Govment shutdown fit get different kain effects

Na di first time be dis?

No be di first be dis and e shutdowns like dis dn happen before.

14 shutdowns don happen since 1981. Some last for just one day, oda for ova one month.