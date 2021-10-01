Princess Mako: Meet di princess wey go lose $1.3m plus her royal status to marry commoner

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta years of controversy, Japan Princess Mako, go marry her former classmate, one commoner, dis month - and she dey give up her royal status.

Di Imperial Household Agency say dem don set di date for 26 October.

Di couple bin initially wan wed for 2018, but dem cancel am based on reports say accounts say Mr Komuro family bin enta gbese- Financial trouble.

Dem dey expected to move to di US- wia oga Komuro dey work as lawyer- afta dia marriage.

Plenti media coverage around di princess - wey im papa be Crown Prince Fumihito - and Oga Komuro family over di years don cause di princess to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, di Imperial Household Agency said, according to news outlet Kyodo.

Her aunty, Empress Masako, also suffer from one stress-related illness, afta she face plenti pressure to born boy wey go be heir.

Di couple bin first meet for 2012 as students for di International Christian University for Tokyo.

Dem bin engage for 2017 and bin dey ready to marry di following year. But news later comot of Oga Komuro mama financial problems - she bin reportedly take one loan from her ex-fiancé and she no pay am back.

Di palace deny say dem get hand for di delay, even as Crown Prince Fumihito bin tok say e dey important for dem to resolve di money issues before dem go fit marry.

From reports, Princess Mako no go collect traditional lump-sum payment of up to 150 million yen ($1.3m; £0.97m) wey dem dey typically give to member of di royal family as dem dey comot from di household.

She go also skip di usual rites associated wit royal family wedding. If she skip both di payment and di rites e go make her di first female member of di royal family wey do like dis.