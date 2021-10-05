Air India: Plane hang under India bridge for viral video

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab from AshokeRaj/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Di plane stick under di one foot-over bridge wen dem bin dey move am

Video of one Air India plane wey stick under one over-bridge for di capital, Delhi, don go viral.

Dem bin dey transport di scrap plane, wey dem reportedly don sell, na so e come dey stuck.

Di video show as traffic dey pass by di plane wey dem don remove im wings.

One journalist, wey tweet di video, share statement by Air India wey say di airline no get any connection wit di plane again.

"Dis na [deregistered] scrap aircraft of Air India wey we don sell off. Dem bin dey transport am last night by di party [new owners]. Air India no get connection wit di aircraft at all, at all," na so dia statement tok.

Pipo don watch di video wella for Twitter and YouTube, and dem dey ask how di plane even reach dat place.