Facebook Whistleblower: Facebook dey harm children and weaken democracy - Frances Haugen, ex-employee

52 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: "The buck stops with Mark"

One former Facebook employee don tell US lawmakers say di company sites and apps dey "harm children, raise division and weaken our democracy".

Frances Haugen, wey be 37-year-old former product manager turn whistleblower, criticise di company wella for hearing on Capitol Hill.

Facebook don dey face serious hot water on how dem dey run tins and pipo dey say dem suppose dey regulate dem wit strong hand.

Di company founder Mark Zuckerberg fire back, say di recent coverage dey paint "fake picture" of di company.

For letter wey im write to staff, e say plenti fo di claims "no make any sense", as e point to dia work as dem dey fight harmful content, establish transparency and create "industry-leading research program to sabi di important issues".

"We care wella about issues like safety, well-being and mental health," na so e tok for letter, wey dey public on im Facebook page. "E dey hard to see coverage wey dey misrepresent our work and our motive."

Facebook na di world most popular social media site. Di company say e get 2.7 billion monthly active users. Hundreds of millions of pipo dey use di company oda products, like WhatsApp and Instagram.

But pipo don criticise dem for di way dem don fail to protect users' privacy and say dem no dey do enuf to stop di spread of fake news.

Ms Haugen tell CBS News on Sunday say she bin share a number of internal Facebook documents wit di Wall Street Journal.

Wit di documents, WSJ report say research wey Instagram do show say di app fit affect girls' mental health.

Dis na di theme Ms Haugen take as she dey kontinu her testimony on Tuesday. "Di company leadership know how to make Facebook and Instagram safe, but dem no go do di necessary changes bicos dem want put dia big-big profits before pipo," na so she tok.

She drag Mark Zuckerberg say e get wide-ranging control, but "no one currently dey hold Mark accountable but imself."

And she praise di massive outage wey affect Facebook on Monday, wey affect users all ova di world.

"We see Facebook as dem take am off di internet," she tok. "I no know why e go down, but I know say dat for more dan five hours, Facebook no fit deepen divides, destabilise democracies and make young girls and women feel bad about dia bodi."

Di ansa, she tell di senators, na congressional oversight. "We must act now," she tok.