Zodiac Killer: One group of investigators don claim to identify di serial killer afta more dan 50 years as FBI still dey chook eye

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, San Francisco police publish sketch of di suspect for 1969

Di Zodiac Killer case still dey open according to authorities, but one new claim dey bring to case wey don old pass 50 years.

One group wey call demsef di Case Breakers, wey be team of 40 intelligence investigators don name one wey dem believe to be di Zodiac Killer.

Dem say dem use physical and forensic evidence, plus old fotos and even information from eyewitnesses

But di FBI tok say di Zodiac Killer still dey open.

Who be di Zodiac Killer?

Di Zodiac killer bin kill five people inside di Bay Area of California, America between 1968 and 1969.

Di murders start for December 1968 wen dem shoot one man and woman inside dia car.

For July 1969, e shoot anoda man and woman, but di man survive.

Later dat year, e stab one couple next near one lake. Only di man survived.

For October 1969, e kill taxi for San Francisco.

Dem neva catch di Zodiac Killer, wey come gain spotlight wen e come dey write letters to di police and local media as e dey boast of di killings up until 1974.

E claim say e kill up to 37 pipo, and e come dey write letters for code and add bloody bits of cloth to use as proof of im acts.