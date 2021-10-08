Afghanistan Kunduz mosque attack: At least 50 pipo die during Friday prayers

27 minutes wey don pass

One suicide bomb attack on one mosque for di Afghan city of Kunduz don kill at least 50 pipo, officials don confam for inside wetin be di deadliest attack since US forces comot di kontri.

Bodies scata for inside di Said Abad mosque, wey di minority Shia Muslim community dey use.

More dan 100 pipo na im injure for di blast for di northern city.

Di Islamic State group say dem dey behind di attack. Sunni Muslim extremists don target Shias wey dem see as heretics.

IS-K, the Afghan regional affiliate of the IS group wey dey violently opposed to di governing Taliban, don carry out several bombings recently, most of dem for di east of di kontri.

More dan 300 pipo na im tori say bin dey attend Friday prayers wen di attack happen

One IS suicide bomber reportedly detonate explosive vest as worshippers bin gada inside di mosque for Friday prayers.

Zalmai Alokzai, one local businessman wey rush go hospital to check weda doctors need blood donations, describe di scene afta di attack.

"Ambulances dey go back to di incident scene to carry deadi body dead," e tell AFP news agency.

Tolo News quote local security officials say dem say more dan 300 pipo bin dey attend prayers wen di attack happen.

Fear dey say di death toll go further rise.

United Nations say Friday bombing na di "third deadly attack dis week wey be like say e target religious institution" and na part of a "disturbing pattern of violence".

The UN bin dey refer to Sunday bombing near mosque for di capital Kabul wey leave several pipo dead and one attack on one madrassa (educational institution) for di eastern city of Khost on Wednesday.

Significant threat to DI Taliban

While nobody don claim responsibility so far, dis attack look like dat of di IS-K, di group wey target Kabul airport for August.

Di group don again and again target Afghanistan Shia minority before with suicide bombers attack on mosques, sports clubs and schools. In recent weeks, IS don also stepp up campaign of attacks against di Taliban.

IS target one funeral prayer service wey some senior Taliban leaders attend on Sunday for Kabul, and smaller attacks don hapun too for di eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, where IS bin get dia stronghold.

Friday attack, if na IS do am, go mark a sad expansion of dia activities into di north of di kontri. Di Taliban say dem don arrest dozens of members of IS and dem believe say dem don kill odas wey dem suspect of links to di group, but publicly dem don already play down di threat IS poses.

Di Taliban take control of Afghanistan afta foreign forces withdraw from di kontri at di end of August afta one deal dem agree with US.