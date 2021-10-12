WhatsApp, Google, Facebook, social media sites outage fit happun again - Experts warn

one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tok sorry for dia most common shutdown

Afta Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go offline last week, 827,000 pipo respond to di apology wey Facebook oga Mark Zuckerberg give.

Pipo complain say di outage make dem tok to dia family by force.

Some even say dem carri dia phone go repair on top say dem bin think e don spoil.

Facebook tok say na engineer bin issue command during maintenance wey comot di applications from di rest of di internet.

However, sabi pipo tok say massive outages of dis kain don become more common.

And e don dey scata more businesses di more e dey happun.

Wetin dey cause dis outages?

Luke Deryckx, Chief Technical Officer at Down Detector say;

"One of di tins wey we don see ova di last several years na how many pipo dey rely on small number of companies and networks to take deliver large Internet content.

"So wen one of den fet wahala, no be only dem e go affect, but hundreds of thousands of services wey connect to am".

For instance, Facebook don become how pipo dey sign in enta oda services and devices wey include smart television.

Oga Deryckx say; "And so you get di kain ays, ery someti go shutdown and you come dey look una sef say 'wetin we go do?'"

Im and im team for Down Dectectors dey monitor web services and website for wen sometin scata.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Many don dey rely on Facebook services like WhatsApp and Instagram to fit connect with dia customers

E say di wide spread outages wey dey affect major services don dey happun more and more and don dey get more serious consequences.

"Wen Facebook, get wahala, e get impact for not just di economy but for society. Millions even reach hundreds of pipo go just siddon dey wait for one small team for California make dem fix am."

At some point wen internet services scata like dat, pipo go tink say na hacking but sabi pipo say e fit dey because of human error come add say di network wey dey hold am togeda dey outdated.

Infact sabi pipo bin enta Twitter, during dis month outage, say di systems "old pass di spice girls".

How to solve di wahala wey dey cause di outages?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ova di past 2 years internet services for major companies don fail minimum of six times

Internet Scientist Professor Bill Buchanan say, "di internet no be di net work wey DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) bin plan, di original architects bin plan, di way di internet be now, small glitch like dis go make everytin fall yakata for ground".

Professor Buchanan say di systems dey work, so you no fit shit am down to try remake am.

E say "you fit make improvements to make di internet more resilient as di foundation of di internet, dey here to stay for beta or worse."

He also tok say di internet dey too centralized that mean say plenti data dey comot from single source. E say make dem dey get multiple nodes so when one shutdown, e no mean dia internet don scata.