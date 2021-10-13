COP26: Wetin e be, why e dey important and wetin you fit expect?

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

COP26 go hold for Scotland dis year and expectations for di event don dey choke.

But wetin e be, who dey go and wetin fit spoil?

Continue dey read for everytin you suppose know about dis latest climate change tok-tok.

Wetin be COP26?

COP - wey mean Conference of Parties - na yearly summit wia 197 kontris go gada to tok how all of us go take handle di mata of climate change.

Na pat of di United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change wey be international treaty wey all di kontris and territories follow sign to reduce di way human beings take dey scata di planet.

COP26 wey go hold for Glasgow from 1-12 November, na di 26th gathering since dem arrange di treaty for 21 March 1994.

Di COP26 dey important?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Well-well oh.

COP26 go be di first time we go siddon to look our pass or fail mark for di Paris Climate Accord wey we bin sign for 2015.

Dis agreement, Paris Accord na wetin human beings dey plan to prevent di kain climate kasala wey dey come.

For dia, we realise say if global warming continue to rise 1.5C above di temperature we bin het for pre-industry times, we no fit ure di way dis planet go spoil.

So like any plan, you need to actually do di work, so e go work, and na why COP dey important, e be like group meetings wia dem go give evri team member work, and see how far dem do reach for dia task.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

So for di Paris jaw-jaw, COP21, dem arrange wetin di goals be to avoid di climate change kasala. di kontris wey sign in agree to,

reduce greenhouse gasses,

increase di production of renewable energy,

keep di world temperature rise below 2C (3.6F) and di limit go be 1.5C (2.7F), and

spend billions of dollars to help poor kontris dem fit handle di impact of climate change.

Dem also gree say evri five years dem go meet to tok which kain progress dem don make. Di first one suppose hold for 2020 but because of di pandemic dem move am to 2021.

Wetin be di different tin wey di pandemic bring?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Di pandemic push di summit by one year but apart from dat, e also shift our brain make we tink how di economy go recover afta covid.

For instance, shey we need to dey fly as we dey fly? Weda work from home fit reduce car emissions? Weda pipo go begin comot urban areas? And so on.

American Presido Joe Biden don already say climate friendly policy go dey top of im priority for im coronavirus economy recovery plan.

And for COP26, oda leaders for around di world go need to set new long term goals to address cliate change.

Wetin COP26 wan achieve?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Plenti tins, first na tins wey dem no finalize for di COP25 wey hold for Madrid.

Kontris bin no gree on top big issues wey dey cause gbege.

For example, na poorer kontris go be di first feel di impact of climate change as rising sea levels don dey sink island kontris and droughts and heatwaves don dey cause crop failures.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

So, before COP26, over 100 developing kontris bin demand

Funding (from richer nations) to fight climate change

Compensation (again, from richer kontris) for di effects e go get for dem, and

Money (from di rich kontris again) make dem make dia economies to dey greener

So imagine say you dey among di rich kontris.

Dem bin pledge to raise $100bn per year by 2020 to help meet dis demands dem but for 2021 na only $79bn dem manage gada and most na loans no be grants.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Dis mata wey dem dey call climate finance na one of di biggest debate wey dem get.

Anoda one na how to run di system of carbon markets and carbon credits.

Na method wey go allow polluters dey pay to pollute dia environment, while those wey get green economies go fit sell dia carbon credits.

But what of if rich kontris just pay for di right to pollute and no change dia ways? Or who go say na dis money you go pay for pollution.

Even if kontris find di answers to dis questions for Glasgow, how dem fit set timeframe for di goals.

Di truth be say, e no go easy.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

So, COP26 get plenti tins to handle before e face im own agenda.

First tin na to make kontris gree to reach net zero emissions for 2050, with beta carbon cuts by 2030.

Aoda tin wey dey table na to use nature solve climate wahala. For instance plant trees dem to protect against floods or sandstorms.

Dem dey expected to bring initiatives like how to end di use of coal and protection of ecosystems.