How Squid Game knock off Bridgerton from Netflix top spot

By Manish Pandey

Newsbeat reporter

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix

We all bin sabi say e dey come, but now e dey official: Squid Game don become Netflix biggest ever series launch.

Na 111 million users watch di Korean drama for im first 28 days, e knock off Bridgerton (82 million) from di top spot.

Netflix dey count one view as anyone wey watch two minutes of a episode.

Netflix vice president for content for Korea, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand say di show success dey "beyond our wildest dreams".

Minyoung Kim tell CNN say: "Wen we first start to dey invest in Korean series and feems in 2015, we know say we bin wan make world-class tori dem for di core K-content fans across Asia and di world.

"Today, Squid Game don break through beyond our wildest dreams."

Di nine-part series, wey make im debut for September, tell di tori of a group of pipo wey no fit for di society wey dey take part in a series of children playground games.

Prize of 45.6bn Korean won (£28m) dey up for grabs, wey no be sometin wey sound too bad until you realise say if you lose, dem go kill you.

From celebrities to sports stars, everybody dey tok about Squid Game since dem launch am.

So wetin be di secret to im success?

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix

Warning -di rest of dis tori contain some small spoilers...

Why Squid Game dey so popular?

E similar in some ways to The Hunger Games, or di 2000 movie Battle Royale, di show focus on a group of pipo for South Korea wey dey desperately in debt.

Dem first trick dem (den dem late volunteer) to play a deadly tournament of children games, as dem realise say e fit be dia only chance to win di money dem need to survive.

As e dey with di Oscar-winning Korean feem, Parasite, di hardship wey dey for Squid Game na wetin make am get appeal to an international audience, according to Dr Hye-Kyung Lee - wey dey research di rise of K-drama and K-pop for King's College London.

"These dramas or feems dey entertaining, and dem get something unique wey fit strike a chord with pipo around di world.

"Dem dey present analysis of society and social economic conditions, wey pipo fit relate to through di characters."

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Squid Game direct approach make am a success according to Dr Lee

Dr Lee say oda Korean dramas dey touch on issues of society, economy and politics, but Squid Game dey far more direct for im approach.