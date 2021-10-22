Abubakar Malami reveal Sunday Igboho alleged sponsors, wan disclose Nnamdi Kanu own

Nigeria Federal Goment say dem don identify di sponsors of Sunday Igboho.

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami na im reveal di tori about di Yoruba Nation activist wey real name na Sunday Adeyemo.

Malami on Friday for Abuja add say soon dem go reveal sponsors of Nnamdi Kanu, di Biafra Activist.

One federal lawmaker allegedly dey among di biggest financiers of Igboho, na so Abubakar Malami tok.

Malami, say na one committee wey Federal goment set-up identify how Igboho get money from 43 bank accounts, across nine banks.

But Igboho or im lawyer dey yet to respond to dis allegations wey di Nigerian goment chief lawyer sama.

Nnamdi Kanu also allegedly get hand for di EndSARS protest, di Nigerian Justice Minister add.

Di Minister also tok say Adesun International Concept Limited na anoda company wey Igboho dey allegedly use collect money from im sponsors.

Di Minister of Justice and Attorney General of di Federation, tok all dis for media briefing for Abuja.

According to di Minister, "di federal goment don receive di report on financers of Adeniyi Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho.

Di report reveal say Sunday Igboho na Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on 23rd April, 2010.

Adesun International Concept Limited also get one Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as Directors.

Igboho get a total transfer sum of ₦127 million naira from im financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

Abubakar Malami explain how Federal Goment [FG] link Igboho to terrorism

Di Nigeria goment also say Igboho contribute money to fund terrorism for di kontri.

Abubakar Malami say investigation reveal say Adesun International Concept Ltd wey be Igboho company "transfer ₦12 million to Abbal Bako & Sons.

E say Abbal Bako & Sons and dia alleged promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman, na suspects for di on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation for United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Dis report show di link between separatists' agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace inside di kontri," Malami tok.