Nnamdi Kanu news today: FG blame Kanu for Gulak, Akunyili, Nigeria policemen, sojas murder

Men of Nigeria State Secret Police (SSS) dey escort Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu for court on Thursday 21/20/21.

Nigeria goment don list fresh accuse against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob].

Nigeria goment list say im allegedly use online Radio Biafra to cause violence for di kontri.

Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice say Kanu allegedly incite members of IPOB to commit violent attacks.

Malami wey be di Attorney General of di Federation, list di alleged crimes for media briefing for Abuja on Friday, 22 October 2021.

Dis accuse dey come one day afta di Ipob leader trial begin for federal high court Abuja.

And Kanu don deny all seven count charges of terrorism and treasonable felony im dey face.

E also say goment don identify those wey dey abroad wey follow Nnamdi Kanu dey cause kata-kata for Nigeria.

For di latest update from Malami, di federal goment allege say:

Nnamdi Kanu use im Radio Broadcast to "intigate violence against civil and democratic institutions, particularly di security personnel, Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

"And di destruction of public and private properties across kontri," Malami add.

"Im co-plotters for Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors dey facilitate im campaign against di people and state of Nigeria."

BBC Pidgin don call Nnamdi Kanu lawyers but dem neva respond to dis list of alleged crimes ontop dia customer head.

Wetin we call dis foto, Abubakar Malami (wey sidon for middle) list di alleged crimes for media briefing for Abuja on Friday, 22 October 2021.

How Nnamdi Kanu involve for EndSARS protest and 10 oda points wey Malami tok

Nigeria goment allege say Nnamdi Kanu take advantage of di October, 2020 EndSARS protests to incite pipo to cause violence for di kontri.

Abubakar Malami claim say di re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu for June 2021 na im lead to di inauguration of a Presidential Ad-hoc Committee wey include;

Federal Ministry of Justice (MoJ),

Federal Ministry of Information (MoI),

Nigeria Police Force (NPF),

Department of State Services (DSS),

National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and

Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA),

According to di Minister of Justice di 10 tins wey di committee find out na say;

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters allegedly attack and kill many security agents.

Dem destroy several public and private properties, including Police stations, public transport buses and oda facilities across di kontri.

On 21st October 2020, Nnamdi Kanu through online call-in radio programme (Radio Biafra) allegedly ginger IPOB members to burn down all police stations and kill goment security force.

One hundred and seventy-five (175) security personnel na im IPOB/ESN kill, comprising 128 Police men, 37 military personnel and ten 10 oda security operatives.

Alleged killing of prominent Nigerians including; killings of traditional leaders, Chike Akunyili and eight oda Ahmed Gulak on 30th May. 2021.

Alleged attack on 19 INEC facilities for Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States;

Alleged attack on 164 police stations and formations, including Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State by IPOB/ESN wey lead to di death of 128 police men and destruction of 628 vehicles.

Alleged tiff-tiff of 396 firearms and 17,738 ammunition by IPOB/ESN.

Alleged attack by IPOB/ESN on Nigerian Correctional Service, including di Headquarters of NCoS, Owerri, Imo State wia 1,841 inmates escape.

Alleged attack by IPOB/ESN on di Headquarters of di Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Umuahia, Abia State wia one officer die.

Say IPOB/ESN attack cause destruction for Palace of the Oba of Lagos, kontri home of Govnor Hope Uzodinma, burning of 150 buses for Lagos Bus Terminal, Sen. Ndoma Egba house for Calabar Municipal, Cross River State, and so on.