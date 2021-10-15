Mosque explosion in Afghanistan kill 30 pipo
More than 30 pipo don die and 90 injure afta explosion scata one Shia Mosque during Friday prayers for Afghanistan.
Pictures from inside di Bibi Fatima mosque for Kandahar city show deadbodi for ground and worshippers wey dey try help.
Although e no clear wetin cause di fire, dem dey suspect say na suicide bombing.
Pipo wey bin dey di area, say na three explosions happun for di mosque, one for di man door, anoda one for wia worshippers de wash and anoda one.