Mosque explosion in Afghanistan kill 30 pipo

11 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na one week afta anoda blast

More than 30 pipo don die and 90 injure afta explosion scata one Shia Mosque during Friday prayers for Afghanistan.

Pictures from inside di Bibi Fatima mosque for Kandahar city show deadbodi for ground and worshippers wey dey try help.

Although e no clear wetin cause di fire, dem dey suspect say na suicide bombing.