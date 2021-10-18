Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announce engagement after proposal for beach

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Former reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian don finally accept proposal.

Dis na as her bobo of less than one year, Travis Barker propose to am on Sunday.

Tori be say im pop di question for beach for California, wey im involve all her family members before hand.

E happun afta dem bin just land from dia trip to New York wia oga Barker bin go drum for Saturday Night Live.

Many pipo don dey hail di 42 year old model most especially her family members wey join am to break di news.

Na for February 2021, dem tell di public say true-true dem dey date afta months of speculation.

Even sef di way di fire catch for dia relationship shock pipo wella, as Kourtney normally na pesin wey no dey like tok abut her relationship.

Kourtney currently get three pikin with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick wey dem don dey since 2006 - Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Who Kourtney Kardashian husband to be?

45 year old Travis Barker na popular rockstar wey dey with di band Blink-182.

E don marry two times before, first to actress Melissa Kennedy and then to model Shanna Moakler.

E get two children out of im last marriage wit Shanna - Alabama and Lander.

How dia relationship bin go?

As we tok before, di way Kourtney post lovey-dovey pictures from February for social media togeda with couple besties actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Di rumours bin start around 2019 but at dat time Travis bin say na just friends dem be.