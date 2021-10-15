US go lift travel ban for full vaccinated pipo on 8 November

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di US say dem go reopen dia borders to fully vaccinated travellers from 33 kontris on 8 November.

Under di new rules wey di White House announce, pipo wey dey vaccinated wey test negative 72 hours before dem travel go dey allowed to enter.

Di move mark di end of di tough restrictions wey America compulsory for travellers since early last year.

"Dis policy dey guided by public health, stringent and consistent," one White House spokesman tok.

Kontris wey di new rules dey applied to

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di new rules go apply to Schengen kontris - dis na group of 26 European nations - plus UK, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa.

Di current rules no allow entry to most pipo wey no be US citizens wey don travel go UK, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil or some European kontris within di last 14 days.

However, di policy don cause argument as passengers from 150 other kontris, many wey don struggle wit high rates of Covid infection, don continue to enter US freely.

Officials announce say pipo wey don collect di jab wey one of di vaccines na di one wey US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve or wey dem don grant Emergency Use Listing from di World Health Organization (WHO) go dey qualified under di system.

Di Emergency Use aspect go allow travellers wey don receive di AstraZeneca jab, di one wey dem dey use well-well for UK, plus di China Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, to enter di kontri.

Dem confam say travellers no go need quarantine as dem land di kontri.

How pipo react to di US announcement

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Plenty pipo wey dey plan to travel across di world dey celebrate di announcement.

Among dem na di Kent resident Dan Johnson, wey tell BBC say im no dey able to visit im papa for di US before e die of cancer for March. "I no get time to say goodbye and I neva see am since 2019 sake of di travel restrictions," e tok.

"Dis na di hardest thing for di world. Lifting di ban be like say e come too late, but I go fit finally visit my step-mum and help her sort my papa belongings."

Another UK resident, Kate Urquhart, say she go travel to Los Angeles to see di final concert of American rock band The Monkees' farewell tour for November. "I bin do think say I no go make am," she tok. "Today announcement na great news."

Friday announcement torchlight on di changes dem first announce for September.

Biden administration officials bin first tok say di new policy go start for "early November," wey don make many foreign nationals no sure when to make or adjust their travel plans.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss welcome di move and say e reflect di success of di global vaccine rollout.

"Di UK go fit strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, di US, boost trade and tourism plus reunite friends, families and business colleagues," she tok.

US dey lift di travel restrictions ban afta many oda kontris don remove dia own wey don cause friction wit some of their allies.

On Tuesday, US officials announce say restrictions for their land borders wit Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals go also end.