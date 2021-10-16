Sir David Amess killing na terrorism - UK police

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Police dey treat di killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess as a terrorist incident.

Dem stab Sir David multiple times for im constituency surgery for Leigh-on-Sea inside Essex on Friday.

Di Metropolitan Police say potential link to Islamist extremism dey likely. Dem arrest one 25-year-old British man for di scene on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile tributes don dey come in for di late lawmaker.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer lay flowers for di scene togeda on Saturday morning.

Ms Patel and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also pay dau respects outside Belfairs Methodist Church for Leigh-on-Sea.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson say e get "outstanding record of passing laws to help di most vulnerable", as e add say "we don lost today a fine public servant and a much loved-friend and colleague".

Paying tribute to Sir David on Friday, di prime minister bin describe am as "one of di kindest, nicest, most gentle pipo in politics".

Officers dey beg anyone with any information or with footage from CCTV, dash cams or video doorbell, to contact Dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Geof Caddick Wetin we call dis foto, Sir David na ogbonge campaigner on animal welfare issues

How e hapun

Sir David, 69, wey dey represent Southend West, bin dey hold im constituency surgery - where voters fit meet dia MP and discuss dia concerns - for inside church on Friday wen dem attack am around 12:05 BST.

"Di fatal stabbing for Leigh-on-Sea don dey declared tonight as a terrorist incident, with Counter Terrorism Policing wey dey lead di investigation," di Met tok.

"Di early investigation don reveal a potential motivation wey dey linked to Islamist extremism."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Labour Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Johnson lay flowers and pay tributes on Saturday for di scene of di attack

Who be Sir David Amess?

Sir David wey be Conservative backbencher for nearly 40 years, enter Parliament for 1983 as di MP for Basildon.

E hold di seat for 1992, but switch to nearby Southend West for di 1997 election.

Dem raise am as Roman Catholic and e dey known politically as social conservative and as ogbonge campaigner against abortion and on animal welfare issues.

E also dey known for im campaign for Southend, including a long-running campaign to win city status for di town.