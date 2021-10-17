Sudan: Protesters demand military coup as crisis get worse

Opponents of Sudan transition to democracy enter streets of Khartoum on Saturday to call on di army to take control of di country.

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside di presidential palace as di kontri political crisis get worse.

Military and civilian groups don dey share power since di overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir for 2019.

However, tensions don grow since one coup attempt wey pipo believe say come from followers of Mr Bashir fail for September.

Since then, military leaders don dey demand for reforms to di Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition, wey be civilian alliance wey lead di anti-Bashir protests and form key part of di transitional government. Di armed forces don also called for di replacement of di cabinet.

However, civilian leaders say di demands dey part of power grab plan from di armed forces.

Support for the transitional government has slumped in recent months amid economic woe

On Saturday, pro-military demonstrators chant "down with hunger government" and call for General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be head of di armed forces and Sudan joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, to start coup and seize control of di kontri.

"We need military government, di current government don fail to bring us justice and equality," one protester tell AFP.

Unlike previous demonstrations for di kontri, dem allow protesters to reach di gates of di presidential palace and little police presence na im bin dey.

Pro-government protesters don also call for rally on Thursday in response to Saturday demonstrations.

On Friday, Sudan civilian Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, unveil plan to tackle wetin im call di kontri "worst and most dangerous" political crisis since di two-year transition.

"I no be neutral or mediator for dis conflict. My clear and firm position na complete alignment to di civilian democratic transition," im tok.

Dem bin swear in oga Hamdok as Prime Minister for August 2019, after mass protests see di military step in and end di 30-year-rule of Omar al-Bashir for April.