Russian film crew wey go space to feem di first movie dia don return to Earth

One Russian film crew don come back to Earth afta dem wrap up scenes for di first movie dem shot in space.

Klim Shipenko and actor Yulia Peresild comot di International Space Station and land for Kazakhstan - wia dem meet crew wey dey film touchdown scenes.

Di ISS shooting no dey without drama - as e flow with di film dem call Challenge.

On Friday, di ISS bin shake afta one glitch for im thrusters, wey make dem pause filming.

Inside dia farewell tweet from di ISS, Peresild show off herself and her hair wey dey one kain up dia to likely rubbish any conspiracy theorists wey tink say dem shoot am all on Earth:

Di movie bin don dey in im own kind of space race - with Tom Cruise. E dey part of one Hollywood filming-in-space project wey involve Nasa and Elon Musk SpaceX.

Di module wey carry Peresild and Shipenko, along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, parachute down to Earth at about lunchtime on Sunday for di Kazakhstan steppe.

Dia departure no dey delayed by Friday glitch, wey make dem lose positioning control for about half an hour.

No be di film crew only close encounter with tech breakdown. On dia arrival on 5 October, di Soyuz automatic Kurs docking system fail and di commander bin need to switch to manual control.

Dem go now carry di actor and director go Russia Star City training base for 10-day rehab, wey be two days less dan dia actual space stay.

Dem never give details of di plot of Challenge, but di section for di ISS appear to be dat of a doctor - Peresild character - wey dey operate on a sick cosmonaut (Novitskiy, wey act cameo role) wey im medical condition mean say dem no fit treat am on Earth.