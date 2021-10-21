Sandile Shezi: Police arrest South Africa 'youngest millionaire for alleged fraud

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Thuli Dlamini

23-year old Sandile Shezi wey dey call himself South African youngest millionaire don chop arrest by police.

Gauteng police tok-tok pesin Mavela Masondo say Shezi hand himsef over in di presence of im lawyers on Wednesday.

Di police charge am wit fraud but im don deny di accuse.

"I fit confirm say we [police] don arrest am. Im go appear for Randburg magistrate court tomorrow [Thursday] on charges of fraud," na so police tok-tok pesin Masondo tok.

Shezi, wey come from Durban, dey face charges for allegedly defrauding im business partner and shareholder for im business Global Forex Institute [GFI] out of R500,000 (approximately $34,264).

Di police bin issue warrant of arrest earlier dis month for Shezi, wey reportedly be South Africa "youngest millionaire".

Who be Sandile Shezi?

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/SandileInnocentShezi

Sandile Innocent Shezi wey be self-professed 'young millionaire' na South African businessman wey dey into Forex trading.

Im passion for trading according to am "start at very tender age wen im bin dey save money from friends to trade".

Di young South African na major shareholder for im business Global Forex Institute wey dey train pipo to set up dia own trading platforms.

According to am, di GFI aim to create environment wey go provide financial freedom.