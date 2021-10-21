Sandra Mason: Barbados elect Dame Sandra Prunella Mason as dia first president

Dame Sandra Mason na governor-general since 2018

Barbados don elect dia first ever president as im prepare to become a republic.

Di eastern Caribbean island remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Wednesday 20 October, 2021.

Dame Sandra Mason, 72, dey set to be sworn in on 30 November.

Dat na wen Barbados go mark dia 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

She be di first woman to serve as judge for di Barbados Court of Appeals.

Dame Sandra don be di governor-general since 2018.

Dame Sandra Mason career profile

Dame Sandra begin her career as a teacher for di Princess Margaret Secondary School.

She later become clerk for Barclays Bank DCO, Barbados and gain promotion to become Trust Administrator for di bank.

For 1978, Dame Sandara begin work as di Magistrate of di Juvenile and Family Court and also dey family law for UWI.

Dame Sandra stop to dey teach for 1983 and continue as magistrate until 1992.

Dem swear as an Appeals Judge and become di first woman to serve on di Barbados Court of Appeals.

On 1 January 2014, she be di first Barbadian to be appointed as member of di Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, based in London, England.

On di recommendation of di Queen, Sandra Prunella Mason become di eight Governor-General of Barbados from January 2018

Barbados government announce di plan to move to a republic status last year.

Dem tok say "di time [don] come" for Barbados to "fully leave our colonial past behind".

One constitutional review for 1998 don already recommend di change.

Di historic election come afta one joint session of tdi House of Assembly and di Senate on Wednesday. Prime Minister Mia Mottley describe di vote as a "seminal moment" for di nation.

Wit a population of about 285,000, Barbados na one of di more populous and prosperous Caribbean islands.

Once heavily dependent on sugar exports, its economy has diversified into tourism and finance.

Barbados no be di first former British colony for di Caribbean to become a republic.

Guyana take di step for 1970, less than four years afta dem gain independence from Britain.