World's 500 most influential Muslims: Buhari, Dangote, El-Zakzaky, Mo Salah dey list

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, The Muslim 500/Screenshot

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey among latest list of di world most influential Muslims.

Publisher of di list, The Muslim 500, say di list dey made up of Muslims wey get influence on oda Muslims and di world.

President Buhari occupy di 16th position for di list of the world's 500 most influential Muslims.

Oda Nigerians wey dey di list na, Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Katsina, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, dey among odas.

Wia dis foto come from, The Muslim 500 Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhamadu Buhari occupy 16th position and e dey projected to occupy 17th position for 2022 list

"Anybody wey get power be it cultural, ideological, financial, political or otherwise to make change wey get significant impact on di Muslim world.

Di selection of pipo for dis publication no mean say we dey endorse dia views and opinions, rather wetin we dey do na to measure dia influence," The Muslim 500 tok.

Di top 10 most influential Muslims for di world

According to The Muslim 500 Liverpool striker, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane also for di list of Most Influential Muslims for di world.

Wia dis foto come from, The Muslim 500/Screenshot

But di top 10 on di list include

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

HM King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

HE Grand Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran

HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Custodian of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem

HE Justice Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Scholar and Deobandi Leader

HM King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

HH General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

HE Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hussein Sistani, Marja of the Hawza, Najaf, Iraq

HE Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz, Scholar and Director of Dar Al Mustafa, Tarim, Yemen.

Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda, Scholar and Preacher

See di full list of World's 500 most influential Muslims 2022 for di Muslim 500 website.

How World's 500 most influential Muslims do di ranking

"Na approximately 1.9 billion Muslims dey for di world today, making up 26% of di world population, or just over one-quarter of mankind.

"Dis include citizens of dia respective kontris wey also get sense of belonging to di 'ummah', di worldwide Muslim community."

Dis publication set out to ascertain di influence wey some Muslims get on dis community, or on behalf of di community.

Influence: Dat na anybody wey get power be it cultural, ideological, financial, political or otherwise to make change wey get significant impact on di Muslim world.

Di selection of pipo for dis publication no mean say we dey endorse dia views and opinions, rather wetin we dey do na to measure dia influence.

Di influence fit be of a religious scholar wey dey directly address Muslims and influencing dia beliefs, ideas and behaviour.

Or e fit be of a ruler shaping the socio-economic factors within which pipo live their lives, or of artists wey dey shape popular culture.

Di first two examples also point to di fact say di lists, and especially di Top 50 dey dominated by religious scholars and heads of state.