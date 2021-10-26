Shatta Wale arrest bail: Ghana court grant star Shatta Wale Ghc100,000 bail

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale be free man today after court grant self recognizance bail.

Dem grant am bail to de sum of Ghc100,000 after police arrest am last week for allegedly spreading false information say someone shoot am.

Dem charge Shatta Wale with de publication of false information which dey fit cause fear and panic.

Accra Circuit court last week Thursday fail to grant am bail, instead dem place am in prison custody for 5 days.

Ghana Police Service move de popular musician to de Ankaful Prison where he stay until an hearing today.

Shatta Wale arrest offence

Ghana Police Service say Shatta Wale wey dem arrest go assist de police in investigations for im alleged involvement in de creation and circulation of information wey intend to cause fear and panic"

Under Ghana law, de offense Shatta Wale commit fall under misdemeanours, punishable by various terms of sanctions for Ghana.

Such offenses dey include assault, theft, unlawful assembly, official corruption den public nuisances.

Shatta en offense dey fall under public nuisances.

Lawyer Yaw Oppong, say for such offenses de suspect if found guilty fit get maximum 3 years jail term or caution.