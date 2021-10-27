Aliyu Na Idris put himself up for sale for N20M, Kano Hisbah arrest am - See why

Aliyu Na Idris, a 26-year-old wey bin trend on social media last weekend for putting up himself up for sale for twenty million naira don chop arrest.

Hisbah wey be Islamic police for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria na im arrest am and confam di tori to BBC News Pidgin.

Commander Sheik Harun Ibn Sina di head of Hisbah Board add say for Islam e dey forbidden for pesin to put up himself for any reason.

"Yes we arrest am yesterday night and e spend di night with us but I neva sit-down with am tok."

"But dis morning (Wednesday) I go meet am to hear from am." Dis na wetin Hisbah commander tell BBC News Pidgin.

"For Islam e dey forbidden for pesin to put up himself for sale for any reason, I go give more details after I meet am later." Sina add.

Aliyu wey dey work as tailor bin tok to local journalists before im arrest.

Di 26-year-old say im reason for going around Kano city with placard for im neck saying 'I am for sale for N20m' na because of poverty.

"My family dey aware of wetin dey happun and na because of poverty, I first try Kaduna but I no get buyer na why I move to Kano.

"Some pipo don price me but dem nobody don reach di N20m target."

"My plan be say if I eventually get buyer for dat N20m I go first give goment five million naira as tax.

"Give my parents N10m, give two million naira to pesin wey helep me advertise and finally keep three million naira with pesin wey buy me for daily upkeep." Dis na wetin Aliyu tok.

Nura Isah na social commentator wey dey stay Kano and e tell BBC News Pidgin say di Hisbah arrest dey unnecessary.

Dis as many pipo just dey see di thing as prank who no deserve serious attention, Isah add.

"Hisbah for just go sit am down and advise am to stop instead of arresting am.