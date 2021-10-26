Afghan family sell dia girl pikin for $500 so dem fit feed

32 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Di man wey buy am go come collect wen she start to waka

One Afghanistan family sell dia pikin out for marriage.

Di pikin na three months old baby girl. Di family tok say dem need to sell her on top say no drop of food dey for dia house.

Di mama of di three month old pikin say, "I wish say I no need to sell my daughter but my oda pikin dey die of hunger, so we need sell am".

"We dey starve. Right now, we no get flour or oil for house, we no get anything," na so di papa wey bin dey pack dirty for money before tok.

Di man wey buy di pikin don pay pass half of di $500 (₦205,120) wey dem bin agree for di girl pikin.

E add say e no know how di fact say dem sell im pikin go affect am for future but e need to do am.

Di man wey buy di girl go come collect am wen she start to dey waka and say im wan marry am give im pikin but e still no clear.

E even good say di pikin dey well as tori be say one in five small pikin for Afghanistan go die.

All these dey happun as Afghanistan dey face di biggest humanitarian kasala for world.

Di mata don go from bad to worst since di Taliban seize power for August.

International funds wey dem dey use to arrange di kontri economy don dry as world pipo dey tink how dem go handle di Taliban.