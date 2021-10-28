Covid-19: Which kontris don dey vaccinate children?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chile start to vaccinate six to 11-year-olds with Sinovac vaccine dis month

Plenti kontris don start to increase dia vaccination programmes against Covid-19 to dey give pipo wey neva reach 18 years.

E neva tay wey American regulators bin vote to recommend make dem give one dose of di Pfizer vaccine to pikin wey dey between di age of 5 and 11.

Di World Health Organization (WHO) dey tink say pipo wey dey 12 and older fit collect Pfizer vaccine.

But differences dey for policies about vaccination of pikin against Covid-19 between kontris.

US

Pfizer for pikin wey don pass 5-years

Dis week, di US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bin publish briefing for Pfizer vaccine say e dey more than 95% effective to prevent symptoms of Coronavirus for di 5-11 age group.

Di rollout to vaccinate children ova 12 years bin already start for June afta dem approve am for May.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US authorities approve vaccination for over 12-year-olds for May

FDA say di benefits of di Pfizer jab pass di risk wey include rare heart inflammation.

On Monday, Moderna bin report say dem find "robust neutralizing antibody response" for dia vaccine for pikin wey dey age 6-11.

China

Sinovac dey approved for over three-year-olds

For June China start to dey allow pikin from three to 17 year to take Sinovac vaccine.

Dis na so di kontri go fit reach dia 80% vaccination target of di 1.4 billion population by di end of di year.

Tori be say local authorities don announce say students no go fit return to school if dia full family no collect full vaccine even though China say vaccine dey voluntary.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Students for Nanjing, China, dey line collect dose of Covid vaccine

Europe

Move for different speeds

For May, di European Medicines Agency (EMA) approve Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 years, since den all di kontris for EU don dey go on dia own speed.

Denmark (12 to 15-year-olds) and Spain (12 to 19-year-olds) don begin vaccinate most of dia pikin with at least one dose.

France too dey run sharp-sharp with 72% of dia 12 to 17 years wey don collect one jab and 64% wey dey fully vaccinated from 30 September.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nurse dey prepare Pfizer vaccine dose

Germany bin first start to give 12 to 15 years vaccines if only dem get health wahala. But for August, afta di spread of di Delta variant, dem start to offer am for everyone wey don pass di age of 12.

For Sweden, pikin between 12 and 15 fit collect vaccine if dem get lung disease, severe asthma or oda high-risk medical issue.

For Norway, wey no dey di EU na recently, dem increase to dey give vaccine to age 12 to 15. But for now, na only di first dose dem dey give.

Vaccine for small pikin

Several goments dey follow add pikin for dia vaccination drive.

Di United Arab Emirates don dey give China Sinopharm vaccine to pikin from 3 and above since August. Di same tin dey happun for Argentina.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thailand dey among di kontris wey dey give Pfizer jabs to over-12s

Chile dey vaccinate pikin dem wey pass six years with Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

Di same company don start clinical test for pikin dem for South Africa, between di ages of six months up to 17 years old.

Cuba dey vaccinate any pesin from two and above with dia own vaccine, Soberana 02.

Where else?

Vaccination for over-12s dey happun for plenti kontris wey include Brazil, wia some municipalities say dem wan start to dey immunize age 5 children with Pfizer as soon as dem approve am.

For Asia, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and di Philippines dey among di kontris wey dey give Covid jabs to dia ova 12s.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Malaysian students over 12 years of age dey collect a jab

For August, drug regulators for India bin grant approval for emergency use of one new vaccine wey local drug firm Zydus Cadila use for pipo wey dey 12 years and above.

For now na only pikin wey get health issues go collect jab.

For September, Turkey announce say pikin wey dey aged 12 and older go cpllect vaccine as schools dey prepare to open afta holidays.

Wetin WHO tok?

Di WHO say pikin and adolescents usually dey get milder case of Covid, compare to adults.

Di joinbodi don ask kontris to tink am wella as dem dey do di vaccinations.

WHO recommend say "unless dem dey part of group wey dey risk sever Covid-19 e no dey as important to vaccinate dem as older pipo, pipo wey get beta health issues and health workers".