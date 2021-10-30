NFTs: Wetin Non Fungible Token blockchain like Crypto be, why some dey worth millions?

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Beeple

Non Fungible Token or NFT e dey popularly known as, na unique properties wey you no fit exchange for something else like you fit do with money.

NFTs na "one of a kind" thing for di digital world wey you fit buy or sell like any oda property but you no fit use hand hold am.

Dem dey come in digital tokens wey be certificate of ownership for di digital assets.

So e mean say na you own di rights to certain memes, tweets, digital artwork, etc even if dem still dey share am for social media.

Look am like this, if you own di Mona Lisa painting no mean say pipo no fit buy di print of di .

Or, e no mean say dem no fit take picture of di painting, but di original painting wey be one of a kind na di owner still get am.

NFTs dey operate like crypto-currency on top say dem dey work with blockchain technology to keep record of who be di besin wey own dis NFT.

You fit also add smart contract for NFT so when everr you sell am, for future, di creator (e.g, artist) go fit chop sometin inside.

How much NFT dey cost?

Wia dis foto come from, Beeple / Christie's Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na one of di artwork of Beeple wey dem sell for combined $69m

Di thing be say any pesin fit tokenise dia work and sell am as NFT but recently sales in the millions of some NFTs don ginger pipo.

For instance, for February, dem sell di fgif of one Nyan cat for 2011 for more than half a million dollars ($500,000)

Afta dat, musician Grimes for March sell some digital artworks for around six million dollars,

Then Jack Dorsey wey be Twitter founder also sell di NFTof di first tweet eva wey reach $2.5m.

Di highest Digital artwork don go for na Beeple art wet sell for $69m.

One French firm, Sorare wey ey sell football trading cards as NFT say dem don make $680m.

Wetin dey stop pipo to copy di digital art?

Notjing at all, pipo fot still share am print am several times, even di Beeple art wey pesin cari $69m buy, dem still dey copy and share am up and down.

Sometimes sef, di artist go keep di copyright of di worl so dem fit still dey produce and sell copies.

Howeva, some pipo tok sa to own NFT na likde to buy di print of di artwork wey di artist follow sign on.

Howeva critics wey include Beeples say di whole market of NFT be like bubble wey fit burst at any time.