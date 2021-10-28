BBNaija Cross snapchat nude video: Cross, Tiwa, Tacha, Etinosa, Naija celebs nude dey rise?

39 minutes wey don pass

Cross, Tiwa, Tacha, Eninosa sex tapes dey make some wonder weda nudity dey rise for Nigerian celebrities?

BBNaija Cross snapchat nude video na di latest.

But di Former Big brother Naija reality housemate, Cross say na by mistake im post nude video on top Snapchat.

Just di oda, plenty tok don dey about Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and one alleged sex tape video of her.

Na last week, di "Somebody's son" singer reveal say pesin bin dey blackmail am for one clip wey she bin do with her bobo.

Last week, Tiwa Savage bin tok for one interview for The Angie Martinez show - for New York Power 105.1 fm say e get some pipo wey dey try blackmail her over one allege sex tape and she don decide to call dia bluff as she no go pay dem shishi.

Dis conversation don see Nigerians and fans of di singer ask why celebs like to dey record sex tapes.

Dis question come about as some don also point out di oda times wey sex tapes of dia favourite celebs don go viral.

Over di last few years, celebs don enta di kwanta of leaked naked pictures or video of dem wey comot or bin dey leaked for social media.

Dis na di oda times wey such leaks and threats of blackmail to leak dia nudes don happun to celebs for Ghana and Nigeria.

Salawa Abeni

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@officialsalawaabeni

For April 2020, Nigerian waka singer, Salawa Abeni bin burst pipo head afta she say pesin bin dey blackmail am say dem go post her naked pictures if she no give them money.

For di Instagram post she reveal say she bin either dey for hospital or with her partner when dem take di pictures but tok say she no go let anyone bully her as she post di pictures herself.

Later police come arrest di alleged blackmailer wey bin dey di age of 19.

Small Doctor

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@smalldoctor

For 2017, video comot of di Mosquito Killer singer dey masturbate for inside Snapchat.

Tori pipo tok say im later comot to reveal say na hack dem hack im phone post am.

Tacha

Wia dis foto come from, @Symply_Tacha/Twitter

One of di most controversial Big Brother Naija reality TV show housemates, Tacha bin receive blackmail for 2020 for nude pictures wey she say bin dey edited.

She come on Twitter to post di email wey she bin get.

Toke Makinwa

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Toke Makinwa

For April 2020, media personality Toke Makinwa bin face blackmail too by pipo wey tok say dem go post her nudes except she pay dem.

For Instagram post wey she later comot, she post di picture and tok say di one wey dem bin dey blackmail her with dey photo shopped.

Shatta Wale

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ Shatta Wale

For 2018, video bin comot for di Dancehall artiste snapchat wey apparently show one woman dey give am blowjob.

E later post video on top im same snapchat wia e confam di video wen e ask weda dem neva see pesin dey collect head before.