Ghana rank top investment destination in West Africa - RMB Where to Invest 2021 Report

Ghana don dey ranked di best country in West Africa to invest in, according to Rand Merchant Bank latest report.

Wit de new category, Ghana outperform Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal dia west African neighbors.

Ghana also be di sixth-best investment destination in Africa, according to RMD analysis on Where to Invest in Africa 2021.

Operating environment, fiscal scores and development plans - na di basic key to investment-attractiveness in a COVID-19 world.

Dis na wetin de Rand Merchant Bank's (RMB) Where to Invest in Africa 2021 use rank Ghana across de continent.

De bank wey dey analyze investment opportunities say Ghana survived recession since demma start de Covid crisis on a stronger footing than some of dia African peers.

RMB is the corporate and investment banking arm of FirstRand Bank Ltd., of which First National Bank Ghana is a member.

Oda things de investment report mention about Ghana

According to author, RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe, dis year's report assess de extent of de pandemic impact on coutries performance.

De report note say Ghana economy managed to avoid a recession in 2020 and registered growth of 0.4% — outperforming de SSA economies, wey reduce by 3.2% on average.

Dem see de construction, agriculture and services sectors as de main catalysts for strong 4.2% average growth between 2022 and 2023.

For 2021 de economy don show steady recovery - with di GDP print in 2Q21 at 3.9%, supported by performance inside both de secondary and tertiary industries.

De report project say over de next few years, oil production output go pick up in de near-term.

Dis go dey supported by higher oil prices wey go encourage further oil exploration in Ghana, e add.