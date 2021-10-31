Afghanistan: Gumen attack wedding because dem dey play music

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di attack bin happun for eastern Nangarhar province (file picture)

Gunmen wey tok say dem be Taliban don kill at least 2 pipo and wunjure 10 for wedding for eastern Afghanistan on top say dem dey play music for dia.

Tok-tok pesin for di Talban say dem don arrest two of di three gunmen and say no be Taliban send dem message.

Dem bin ban music wen dem bin first run tin for di kontri between 1996 and 2001. But dem neva issue any of dat kain order dis time.

Pesin wey dey di area bin tell BBC say na four couples bin dey do joint wedding on Friday for di province of Nangarhar.

Dis couples dem bin already take excuse from di local Taliban leader so dem go fit play recorded music for place wia only women dey use.

But late for night, di gunmen use gra-gra enta inside di place and try to break di loudspeaker.

And wen di guests follow complain, dem start to dey shoot dem.

Taliban tok-tok pesin, Zabihullah Mujahid say dem dey investigate di mata.

Dis na as di Islamic State group dey active for di province too and don dey accused of attacks like dis one.