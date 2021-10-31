What is Halloween? - See all di tins to know about di scariest night of di year

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some African Kontris like Morrocco get dia kain Halooween

Halloween na di scariest night of di year.

And pipo around di world dey celebrate di day evri 31 October.

Di major tins pipo dey do be dem go dress up like ojuju, decorate dia house wit tins wey suppose make pipo dey fear, dem go do 'trick-or-treat' (make children dey waka find sweet for dia area) and even watch horror feem.

Odas dey even do party to follow celebrate di mata.

For America, research show say for 2020 pipo spend $8 billion for di celebration and na only Christmas holiday dem dey spend money pass.

No be only for obodo oyibo dem dey celebrate di holiday. For Africa from Nigeria to Morocco, pipo dey follow join celebrate di day.

But wia dis tradition start from?

Di holiday don change ova time, from an old tradition to di colourful and fun night we dey dey do today.

Wia di name Halloween come from

Di word "Halloween" actually get im beginning for di Christian tradition.

As 31 October be Halloween, 1 November na All Saints Day.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some pipo dey try scare pipo wella on di Halloween night

Hallow na one old word wey evolve from di Old English word 'halgian'- if dem use am verb, e mean "to sanctify."

Halloween na festival of Samhain wey mean sow-in, wey be olden days Celtic religion for United Kingdom and oda parts of Europe.

Tori be say dem start to celebrate am 2,000 years ago as di day before the new year wey be 1 November, dat time.

Di belief be say for night time, di line between of di living and di land of di dead go disappear.

Dis na why pipo bin dey wear costume and build fire to drive away ghosts.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One of di mordern day tradition na to do beta scary costume for di night

For di 8th century, Christianity start to dey influence di Celtics, to change to celebrate dead pipo too or All Hallows Eve.

Di Halloween wey we know today na mixture of plenti cultures.

Wetin be Trick or Treat?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pikin dem no dey hear no chop food from strangers during dis time

Trick or Treat na wen pikin dem dey waka wit to dey beg for sweets from dia neighbours.

Sometimes dem go sing song "Trick or Treat". as dem dey knock pipo door up and down.

For di Celtic tradition, di belief be say if you keep food outside your house, di spirits no go enta.

Wen Christianity enta di mata, poor pipo start to dey go rich pipo house collect wetin dem call soul cakes to pray for di souls of di pipo dead family.

Later dem come leave di practice for small pikin dem.

Why be say Pumpkin be di official fruit for Halloween?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis particular gist start from Ireland, wia dem get one myth say one man, "Stingy Jack" bin play 419 for di Devil make am pay for im beer, come trap am inside di money.

Di Devil come do im own back say wen di man go die, e no go go heaven or hell but go remain and dey waka for earth.

And e go waka wit coal wey dey on fire and dem put am inside Turnip.

Wen dis tori enta America dem join am wit dia Halloweem traditions but with carved pumpkins to form wetin dem dey call 'Jack-o-lantern' bicos light dey usually dey inside.

Top five costumes for 2021 Halloween

In case you dey find inspiration for di p[ipo wey dey celebrate di holiday, see di top 5 costumes wey pipo dey dress up for di year 2021.