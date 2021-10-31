Ruth Abioye wedding pictures: Bishop David Abioye only daughter Ruth marriage fotos

Ruth Abioye wedding go down over di weekend wit delight among di Nigerian Christian community.

Ruth Oluwatoyosi Abioye na di only daughter of Bishop David Abioye, di First Vice President Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Dat na di number two man to Bishop David Oyedepo, one of Nigeria biggest church leaders.

Ruth Abioye marry Inalegwu Abraham Ogbole over di weekend for Winners Chapel.

Di traditional wedding bin hold on Friday 29th October while di church wedding hold on Saturday 30th October 2021.

Di two bin meet during National Youth Service (NYSC) service year in 2014 and dat time Abraham bin serve as Corpers Laison Officer

Ruth Abioye get Phd from Walden University and na she dey operate di Remnant Generation ministry.

Abraham her husband na graduate of Bingham University wia e study Accounting.

E don be banker and also serve as a Personal Assistant for di Office of the Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria, inside Abuja.