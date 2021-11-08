US travel: America borders go reopen afta 20 months

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di US reopen dia borders on Monday to visitors wey don collect full vaccine dose, wey go end dia 20 month entry ban.

Na di former presido Donald Trump put di ban due to Covid-19.

E bin affect non-US citizens for 30 kontris wey include di UK and EU kontris, di restriction bin separate families and press pause on tourism.

Until now, na only US citizens, residents and small selection of groups wey dem allow fiit enta US from UK.

But apart from vaccination against Covid, America still get oda conditions.

Which kain Vaccines dem dey accept

Di American center for disease control CDC say na vaccines wey di US Food and Drug Administration and di WHO EUL approve go dey accepted.

Dem include.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca,

Covaxin

Covishield

BIBP/Sinopharm

Sinovac

Proof of Negative Covid Test

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US authorities approve vaccination for over 12-year-olds for May

Along with di full vaccination, travellers go still need dia negative Covid-19 test wey dem get three days before dem travel.

Dis one no necessary for pikin dem although di ones wey dey between di ages of two and 17 go need to do Covid-19 test three to five days afta dem enta di kontri.

Apart from negative Covid test, anoda way to enta America, na to come with proof say you been don fully recover from di virus in di past three months.

Wetin don change gan gan?

Before dis border opening America bin ban dis kontris dem not to enta di kontri.

Brazil

China

India

Iran

Ireland

Schengen Area (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland)

South Africa

United Kingdom