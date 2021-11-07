Sierra Leone news: 'We bin dey raise alarm say make pipo stop dey pack fuel comot, but dem bin no hear word' – eyewitness for tanker explosion wey kill ova 90 pipo

Wetin we call dis foto, Passer-by dey look di burnt vehicles for di tanker explosion

Di Director of Communications for di National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for Sierra Leone, Mohamed Lamarana Bah, don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don open command centre for di area wia di tank explosion wey kill ova 90 pipo happen for East of Freetown, Wellington.

Di NDMA follow confam say 98 pipo don die and 92 dey hospital wit different kain wounds.

Lamarana Bah tok say dem do dis one so dat dem go fit coordinate relief support for di families of pipo wey die plus even di ones wey wunjure dor di mata.

"Goment response bin very fast and since yesterday we don dey ground scene to make sure say we secure di area afta di disaster happen".

Mohamed Turay wey be vehicle mechanic wey be dey stay for di area of di accident tell BBC News Pidgin say di tank explosion shele like dat kain 8 pm on Friday night afta accident between fuel tanker for Wellington.

E follow tok say pipo gada to rush pack fuel wey bin dey spill from di tanker wen di accident first happen.

Wetin we call dis foto, Emergency services bin dey ground since Friday night

Im say some pipo bin dey raise alarm say make di ones wey dey pack fuel comot, but dem bin no hear word.

Vice President of di Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh don assure evribodi say goment go give dem support for dis difficult time.

How tins be now

BBC News Pidgin pesin wey go di site of di accident tok say di place still get di burn marks for road as cars and motorcycles wey don burn full ground.

So far, e count pass 40 bikes wey burn pata-pata.

Dis no be di first time dis kain bad fire disaster happen for Freetown.

For one of di three hospitals wia dem dey do treatment of some of victims - 34 Military Hospital - one of doctors tok say most of di patients suffer 90% surface burn.

For March of dis year, Susan Bay wey be one of biggest slum community suffer serious fire wey destroy di whole community.