Danieigh and DaBaby: Understanding rapper DaBaby and singer Danieigh palava

Getty Images

Police don charge singer DaniLeigh with assault charges afta gbege with her babydaddy, rapper Dababy wey land Instagram.

Dis mata start on Sunday, like joke, both of dem do Instagram Live to show as kasala dey burst in real time and even show as police bin enta di house to solve domestic kasala.

Di two stars get girl pikin togeda wey be three month old.

How di mata take start?

Di singer, wey her real name na Danielle Leigh Curiel, bin reveal for Instagram Live, say di mata start wen DaBaby enta house for night tell her say make she pack comot im house.

She say, "I bin just cook food for am, go sleep for im room, na how e call me say make I dey comot. Comot? Go where? When I just born for am".

She say di pair don dey live togeda since she born im pikin.

Later on for Instagram story, she tok say di reason im ask am to pack comot na sake of say, she carry plan B for im house, and also e wan continue to dey sleep with im oda babymama, even though she no say dem two dey.

Wetin be DaBaby side of di story?

DaBaby also get anoda daughter wey be four year old

Di next day, DaBaby, wey im real name na Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, comot to do im own Live on top wetin di relationship between im and DaniLeigh be.

E reveal say im and di singer no dey inside any relationship and say im just wan dey dia for im pikin.

E tok say "she no bin dey for dis house for three months, she come two weeks ago and suppose don comot by now, instead e be like she don dey move in."

E also tok in front of di singer say, "shawty no be my girl! Never don be my girl, she be my side piece".

Di mata enta gear two for dis particular live wia DaBaby reveal say im no fit sleep on top say she still dey im house.

Even di video show as e dey tell her make she comot.

Tori as at now be say she don comot di house.

Wetin join DaBaby and DaniLeigh?

DaniLeigh dey well known for dancing for Prince wen she dey di age of 18

Apart from di pikin wey dem get togeda, DaBaby also feature for one of DaniLeigh song for 2020 wey she call Levi High.

DaniLeigh na 26 year old musician and dancer wey start off her career with YouTube wia she bin dey do covers of songs before she come sign record deal with Def Jam Records for 2017.

Some of her biggest Jams na Easy wey she feature Chris Brown also she don direct dance for Prince wen she be 18 years old.

DaBaby , on di oda hand na rapper wey don enta, kwente dis year wen im call out gay pipo and pipo wey dey leave with HIV.