COP26: World leaders strike new global climate deal for Glasgow but slow on coal

By Paul Rincon

Science editor, BBC News website

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

World leaders don strike one deal wey go stop dangerous climate change for di COP26 summit for Glasgow.

Di Glasgow Climate Pact na di first ever climate deal wey go eva plan to reduce coal, di worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.

Di deal also focus to cut pollution and also promise more money for developing kontris - to helep dem adapt to climate change.

But di pledges no go far enough to limit temperature rise to 1.5C.

One commitment to phase out coal dey earlier negotiation drafts wey lead to one dramatic finish afta India no gree.

India climate minister Bhupender Yadav ask how developing kontris fit promise to phase out coal and fossil fuel subsidies wen dem " still dey deal wit dia development agenda plus poverty eradication".

For di end, kontris don agree to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal,

Some pipo still dey disappointed by dis conclusion but COP26 President Alok Sharma say im dey "deeply sorry" for how events take turn out.

Im fight back tears as im tell delegates say e dey important to protect di agreement as a whole.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say im hope di world go "look back on COP26 for Glasgow as di beginning of di end of climate change".

"E still get plenti more to do for di coming years. But today agreement na big step forward and,

We get di first ever international agreement to phase down coal and roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," im tok..

"Di era of coal don dey end"

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres say di planet dey "hanging by a thread".

"We still dey knock on di door of climate catastrophe... time don reach to go into emergency mode - or our chance of reaching net zero go later turn zero."

As part of di agreement, kontris go meet next year to pledge further major carbon cuts wit di aim to reach di 1.5C goal.

If dem fulfil di current pledges, e go only limit global warming to about 2.4C.

If global temperatures rise by more than 1.5C, scientists say di Earth fit experience bad effects like millions more pipo fit dey exposed to extreme heat.

Swiss environment minister Simonetta Sommaruga say "We go like to express our profound disappointment say di language we agree on, on coal and fossil fuels subsidies, don dey watered down,"

"Dis no go bring us closer to 1.5C, but make am more difficult to reach am."

Even as di weakening of language around coal, some observers still see di deal as victory, dem note say dis na di first time dem don really mention coal for UN documents of dis type.

Coal dey responsible for about 40% of annual CO2 emissions, wey make am central in efforts to keep within di 1.5C target.

To meet dis goal, wey dem agree for Paris in 2015, global emissions need to dey reduced by 45% by 2030 and to almost zero by mid-century.

"Dem change a word but dem no fit change di signal wey dey come out of dis COP - say di era of coal don dey end," Greenpeace international executive director Jennifer Morgan tok.

"E dey disappointing say dem mention coal"

Meanwhile, Lars Koch, one policy director for charity ActionAid, say e dey disappointing say na only coal dem mention.

"Dis go give free pass to di rich kontris wey don dey extract and pollute for over a century to continue dey produce oil and gas," im tok.

Sara Shaw, from Friends of di Earth International, say di outcome na "nothing less than a scandal".

"Just to say di words 1.5 degrees dey meaningless if nothing dey di agreement to deliver am.

COP26 go dey remembered as a betrayal of global South kontris" she tok.

Finance bin get some kain issue during di conference. Di pledge by developed nations to provide $100bn (£75bn) per year to growing economies, wey dem make for 2009, suppose don dey delivered by 2020. but dem miss di date.

Di plan na to helep developing nations adapt to climate effects and make di transition to clean energy.

For effort to mollify delegates, Oga Sharma say dem go mobilise around $500bn by 2025.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Scientists say extreme weather events,like flooding, dey become more frequent sake of climate change

But poorer kontris don dey call for funding throughout the meeting through di principle of loss and damage - di idea say richer countries must compensate poorer ones for climate change effects wey dem no fit adapt to.

Dis na one of di big disappointments of di conference for many delegations.

Even as dem dey dissatisfied, many kontris wey stand to benefit support di agreement on di basis say tok-tok on loss and damage go continue.