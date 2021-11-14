Ken Smith don live without light and running water for 40 years

Ken say fishing na di key to independent life

For almost 40 years Ken Smith don shun conventional life and live without electricity or running water for one hand-made log house on di banks of remote loch for Scottish Highlands.

"Na nice life," na so Ken tok. "Everybody wish dem fit do am but nobody ever don do am."

No be everibodi go agree say Ken dey isolated, dey live alone and fish as well as collect firewood and wash im clothes for one old bath outdoors dey ideal. And even less so wen dem don reach di age of 74.

Im wood house na two-hour walk from di nearest road on di edge of Rannoch Moor, by Loch Treig.

"We know am as di lonely loch," im tok. "Road no dey here but we bin dey live here before dem built di dam."

Filmmaker Lizzie McKenzie first make contact with Ken nine years ago and over di past two years she don film am for BBC Scotland documentary The Hermit of Treig.

Ken, wey originally come from Derbyshire, tell di programme how im begin work at di age of 15, wia im bin dey build fire stations.

But im life change at di age of 26 wen jaguda boys beat am up afta one night night out.

Im suffer brain haemorrhage and lose im consciousness for 23 days.

Ken Smith don live alone for remote wood house for 40 years

"Dem say I no go ever recover. Dem say I no go ever tok again," im tok.

"Dem say I no go ever waka again but now I dey waka.

"Na dat time I decide I no go ever live on anyone terms but my own".

Ken come begin dey travel and come dey interested in di idea of di wilderness.

For Yukon, wey dey Canada territory wey border Alaska, im wonder wetin go happun if im just walk off di highway and "begin waka go nowhere".

So dat na wetin im do, as im say e finally waka about 22,000 miles before im return home.

Wen im bin dey away im parents die and im no find out until e return home.

"E take long before I realise," im tok. "I no feel any tin."

One of di many photographs wey Ken don take over di years

Ken waka di di length of Britain and bin dey Rannoch for di Scottish Highlands wen im suddenly remember im parents and come start to cry.

"I cried all di way while I bin dey waka," im tok.

"I bin ask myself wia be di most isolated place for Britain?" Ken tell di documentary.

Im come know say im don find di place im want stay.

Ken say na dat point when im stop to cry and end im constant wandering.

Im begin build wood house, afta im bin don first experiment on di design by using small sticks.

Ken wit im wood house soon afta im build am for mid-1980s

Forty years afta, di cabin get fire place but no electricity, gas or running water - and definitely no mobile phone signal.

Im dey grow vegetables and forages for berries but im main source of food dey come from di loch.

"If you wan learn how to live independent life wetin you need do na to learn how to fish," im tok.

Ten days after film director Lizzie leave di cabin, for February 2019, Ken suffer stroke wen im bin dey in di snow.

Im used GPS personal locator beacon, wey pesin give am days before, to trigger SOS, which automatically send message to response centre for Houston, Texas.

E notify di coastguard for di UK and dem carry Ken for helicopter go hospital for Fort William wia im spend seven weeks dey recover.

Staff do wetin dem fit to make sure im fit return to living independently and doctors try to get am to move back to civilisation wia im go get flat and carers. But Ken just bin want go back to im cabin.

Wia dis foto come from, Uruna Productions

However, di "double vision" wey im suffer afta im stroke and e memory loss mean Ken gatz accept more help than before.

Di head stalker of di estate, wey dey look afta di forest wia Ken dey live, dey bring am food every couple of weeks, which im dey pay for from im pension.

"People dis days dey very good to me," Ken tok.

One year after im first rescue, dem carry Ken again for helicopter go hospital afta log of wood collapse on am.

But im say e no dey worry about im future.

"Dem no put us on earth forever," Ken tok.

"I go stop here until my final days come, definitely."

"I don get lots of incidents but somehow I don survive all of dem.

"I dey bound to fall sick again sometime. Something fit happun to me wey fit take me away one day as e be for everybody else.