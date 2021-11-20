Colonoscopy: Kamala Harris briefly take over as acting U.S. president as Joe Biden do colonoscopy

U.S. President Joe Biden briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday as im do a colonoscopy.

Dis short-period transfer make her [Harris] di first woman to hold di presidential control in US history.

Biden, a Democrat, bin alert leaders inside Congress of di power transfer at 4:10 PM Lagos time and take back control at 5:35 PM, Reuters report say di White House tok.

Di president bin undergo a normal physical examination for Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki say Biden speak to Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain after di procedure and bin dey "in good spirits."

Biden power transfer occur while im bin dey under anesthesia for di colonoscopy.

Harris bin work from her office for di West Wing of di White House during dat time, Psaki tok.

Harris na di first woman to serve as vice president of di United States; no woman don ever be president inside USA nearly 250-year history.

Di moment, while e dey historical, no count as say woman don serve as U.S. president, according to Debbie Walsh, di director of a research group - Center for American Women and Politics.

But e go reinforce say "for di first time a woman na di number one pesin in di line of succession," Walsh tok.

"E still no be di presidency, dat glass ceiling never dey broken yet."

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) speaks as President Joe Biden (L) dey watch for behind

Di U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment set out a process for di president to transfer power when he dey unable to discharge his duties.

Presidential power don dey transferred to di US vice president before, when President George W. Bush bin do colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

Biden, wey turn 79 on Saturday, na di oldest pesin to take office as U.S. president, leading to high interest in his health and well-being.

Although speculation don dey continue about whether im go run for re-election in 2024, he don tok say e expect to seek a second four-year term.

Biden bin promise to be more transparent about im health than di man im take over from Donald Trump.

Di Republican visit Walter Reed in 2019 for one undisclosed reason wey a former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, later reveal na for a colonoscopy.

Colonoscopy: Summary report of di president Joe Biden medical exam

During the colonoscopy, a single 3 mm benign-appearing polyp na im dem identified and "removed without difficulty," Biden doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a summary of di president medical exam released by di White House.

An evaluation of di polyp dey expected to be done by early next week, O'Connor tok.

Di physical, wey dem conduct a day before di president 79th birthday, find oBiden to be in overall good health, according to di summary.

O'Connor acknowledge Biden persistent coughing and throat-clearing, which don be evident during some of his speeches.

Fod di summary of di president medical exam, O'Connor say di cough dey likely a symptom of gastroesophageal reflex, wey fit also contribute to occasional sinus congestion.

O'Connor, wey say Biden don display such symptoms "for as long as I don known am," tok say one otolaryngology exam finnd no polyps or tumors.

And a gastroenterology exam find no signs of ulcers, cancer or odar serious conditions. A lung examination came back normal. Di medical report add.

Wetin be a colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy be a test to check inside your bowels, and e fit help find wetin dey cause bowel symptoms, according to NHS UK.

During di procedure a long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera inside na im dem go pass into your bottom, and e dey considered a safe procedure.

Why pesin gatz do Colonoscopy?

Dem dey perform Colonoscopy for many purposes, with di NHS explaining: "A colonoscopy dey often done to check wetin dey cause your bowel symptoms, such as:

bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo

diarrhoea or constipation wey no dey go away

losing weight or feeling really tired for no reason