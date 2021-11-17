COP26 climate deal: 'E no fit save us from drowning'

By Georgina Rannard

BBC News

5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pacific Island Tonga dey face being wiped out by rising sea level

Di climate deal wey world leaders bin sign for Glasgow plan to reduce world reliance on coal.

And dem promise more money to helep poorer kontries to cope wit impacts of warming planet.

Pipo wey dey Campaign for frontline of climate change be follow BBC yarn how dem reason di whole arrangee.

Dem no get any shikini belief about wetin come out of di summit, dey passionately explain why dem dey fear say political agreements no dey enough to save dia house and culture.

Pacific Islands: 'E no go save us from drowning'

Elizabeth Kité be one youth leader for Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

Di deal no do enough to save her house wey dey di Pacific islands from drowning, she tok. How dia Island go survive never dey sure.

She say di summit be stage for big kontries to "flex how much dem fit pay small nations".

She wan hear make rich kontries to accept di responsibility for historic greenhouse gas emissions.

"But dem dey yarn like say to promise money be favour for us - no be so," she tok.

She turn emotional when she dey describe how proud she dey to watch Pacific Island negotiator fight hard for di summit.

Last week Foreign Minister Simon Kofe of Tuvalu bin do press conference where e stand for sea, to explain how di sea levels dey rise.

Wia dis foto come from, Elizabeth Kité Wetin we call dis foto, Elizabeth Kité no think say di deal fit go far enough to helep kontries like her own

"We be friendly pipo and we dey usually very peaceful. E no dey natural say make we come out so strong - and i no dey happy say di deal no show how hard we don try," she yarn.

She dey frustrated sake of wetin she feel as no quick and sharp action: "E come be like say rich kontries dey say, 'Yes we go let di island die off and we go try to figure something out along di way.'"

But she dey see sign of progress. Dis be di first time fossil fuel and coal go dey included for di texts. And she say di agreement to tok about separate money for loss and damage - money to helep kontries pay for di damage wey climate change cause and dem no fit adapt to - na another positive step.

Bangladesh: 'Youth finally get voice'

Sohanur Rahman wey be 25 years , be founding member of Bangladesh Friday for Future movement. E dey lead young pipo as dem grow up for low-lying kontri wey di climate change too affect and feel di serious effect now.

As dem sama di agreement , e say e feel say youth dey recognised for di first time for COP. But e bin conclude say "di end result be nothing".

Wia dis foto come from, Sohanur Rahman

E bin dey Glasgow for two weeks and hope say im go fit go back to di most affected communities wit good news . But e dey comot wit one kind feeling of helplessness and betrayal.

"Dis empty promise no go protect our pipo from crisis," e explain.

E bin take di news on loss and damage, but e say di voice of di most affected pipo dey silent. E dey blame di fossil fuel industry represente wey go di summit.

Children for Bangladesh go still dey forced out of education and communities go dey displaced sake of rising sea levels, e dey fear.

Uganda: 'No change for my community'

Edwin Mumbere for Uganda dey live for di shadow of di Rwenzori mountain where glacial melt and flood dey put rural communities for big risk. Now 29, e don become activist when e see di snow disappear from di high ground.

E dey work wit communities to bring solar power to di area and educate dem about dia rights as dem build one pipeline near dem.

E say di Glasgow deal na disappointment for Uganda and e dey reason say e no make real difference to di 100,000 pipo wey dey im community.

Wia dis foto come from, Edwin Mumbere

"Real solution neva dey in place despite say we don prove to dem say climate change dey real," e tok.

Im main concern be di dem no dey for hurry to reduce greenhouse gas emission. E sees new oil and gas exploration dey established for Uganda and oda part of Africa and e say di Glasgow agreement no fit stop dat one.

"Dem make promise to give moni and di same kontri dey also invest for project wey dey seriously increase di carbon emission - true true na double standard," he tok.

Philippines: 'We go kontinue to fight'

Jon Bonifacio wey be 23 years, study biology bifo e become activist for Metro Manila, Philippines. "Na big 'one step forward, two steps backwards'", e tok about di deal.

Wit 197 parties to di UN summit, compromise between kontries wit very different priority be road to agreement. But e say di compromise dey "completely unjust" for kontries for di climate frontline. "We go kontinue to experience di climate crisis wella and in di long term," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Jon Bonifacio

E no trust di language wey dem use for di text about coal and fossil fuel bicos he think say e dey provide get-out clause to di biggest polluters.

Like many activist wey get long campaign for better support for developing nations, e say di promise to increase di moni wey dem give to poorer kontries represents good progress.