Pete Davidson: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dey date?

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Reality star, Kim Kardashian don land news again on top weda she dey date comedian, Pete Davidson.

Dem bin first collabo for public wen di fashionista bin host di American show Saturday Night Live, wia di comedian dey work for October dis year.

And now, many media organisations don claim say di couple now fit dey officially date.

According to E! News, source close to di 41 year old mother of four say dem dey officially date now, even though e dey casual and dem wan see how e go go.

Page Six don also declare say, dem dey officially togeda.

Di tori of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Pete Davidson spend im birthday for Kim Kardashian mama house with rapper Flavour Flav

Tori be say, two of dem bin know diaself before but di pair reconnect for di filming of di show Saturday Night Live wey dem bin get skit wey dem kiss each oda.

Before dat one go calm down, picture catch dem for Halloween ride for October wey dem bin dey hold each oda hand as dem bin dey shout.

Tori come comot some days afta say dem go dinner togeda for one restaurant for Staten Island.

But di biggest clue for dia growing relationship na wen Pete Davidson spend im birthday for Kim mama house dey wear matching pyjamas with Kanye West ex.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating history and wetin we know

Right now, Kim Kardashian dey go through divorce with di papa of her four pikin, Kanye West.

She don previously dey involved with Ray J, Nick Cannon, Kris Humpries among odas.

For im own right, Pete Davidson bin engage to singer Ariana Grande for 2018 but dat one no last.