Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Jury deliberations on Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kyle Rittenhouse bin cry as e dey give im defence for court

American President Joe Biden don tok, for statement, e dey vex ova di acquittal of one teenager wey kill two men during racial kasala for di kontri last year.

Kyle Rittenhouse bin admit say e shoot kill Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 and injure Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

But Rittenhouse claim say im do am in self defence.

Rittenhouse bin dey accused of two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety for di shooting inside Kenosha for 25 August 2020.

Who be Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse na 18 year old dropout from high school, wey wen e bin dey school bin participate in cadet programmes for di fire department and police.

Even im social media pages dem show im support for law enforcement, sotay one of im Facebook picture bin get di frame of di logo "Blue Lives Matter".

Dat na police movement wey dey clash with Black Lives Matter supporters.

Plenti of im posts show am dey show respect to pipo wey don die for police work.

And e don even post pictures wia e dey wear full police uniform.

E also like guns dem well-well. Pictures of am dey online wia im dey pose with weapons, practice target shooting and assembling rifle.

Afta im comot from school, Kyle bin work some jobs wey include lifeguard work.

Jury deliberations on Kyle Rittenhouse trial - Wetin happun

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rittenhouse bin go Kenosha to "protect pesonal property" come kill two pipo an injure one

Rittenhouse say im kill two pipo and injure one in self defence because im bin dey fear for im life.

Di defence for di trial present dia client as teenager wey bin go Kenosha, Wisconsin during riots following police killing of black man to protect private property,

And say im bin only shoot di men because e bin dey fear for im life.

Howeva prosecutors say Rittenhouse bin dey waka as reckless vigilante wey shoot men wey bin dey try to comot gun from di hand of pesin wey dem see as "active shooter".

Di trial bin hear say oga Rosenbaum, wey bin no get weapon, die as e bin try gbab di semi-automatic gun from Kyle.

Oga Huber die afta e hit Kyle with skateboard for im head or im neck.

And Oga Grosskreutz lose im bicep as im bin dey point im own gun to Kyle.

Even di charge of possession of deadly weapon by pesin wey dey under di age of 18 bin dey dropped afta im lawyer argue say di state laws permit am to hold gun.

How self-defence dey justified for America

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di mata of Kyle shooting for Kenosha dn become racial as some pipo dey call am hero but odas call am jaguda pesin

John Gross wey be criminal defence expert for University of Wisconsin-Madison, say di jury go consider weda true-true Kyle Rittenhouse bin fear for im life.

E say even if di pesin fear bin dem fit assault am no dey correct as far as di fear dey, e fit still dey reasonable.

Di legal standard dey come with a two-part test.

One, jurors must decide weda di deadly force bin dey objectively reasonable for di situation.