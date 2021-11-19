Covid-19: Austria dey go into full lockdown as Coronavirus dey increase for di kontri

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One in three Austrians no dey vaccinated yet, one of di lowest rates in Western Europe

Days afta Austria impose lockdown on pipo wey never collect vaccine, dem don announce full national Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg tok say dis go last maximum of 20 days and legal requirement go dey for pipo to dey vaccinated from 1 February 2022.

Austria dey respond to a record case numbers of Covid and one of di lowest vaccination levels inside Western Europe.

Many oda European kontries dey impose restrictions as cases dey rise.

"We no want fifth wave," oga Schallenberg tok afta meeting di governors of Austria nine provinces for one resort wey dey west of di kontri.

For a long time, agreement don dey over avoiding compulsory vaccinations, di chancellor tok.

However, too many pipo don dey discouraged not to get di jab, because of "too many political forces, flimsy vaccination opponents and fake news", e add.

Latest figures show di incidence rate don rise to 1,049.9 cases per 100,000 pipo for di past week, and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein say lockdown na "last resort".

One record of 15,809 cases na im dem report for di past 24 hours, for one population of under nine million.

Under di measures, dem go tell Austrians to work from home, non-essential shops go dey close, and schools go remain open for children wey require face-to-face learning.

Dem go continue until 12 December, but dem go reassess everi-everi afta 10 days.

Neighbouring Germany don experience plenti days of record infections dis week, and Health Minister Jens Spahn don tok of " national emergency wey require combine national effort".

German leaders don already agree to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated pipo for areas with high hospital admissions.

And parliament don support requirements for pipo to show Covid passes on buses and trains, and inside workplaces.

But now for Bavaria, wey dey share border with Austria, state premier Markus Söder don go further to declare "de facto lockdown for di unvaccinated".

Bars and clubs go dey closed for three weeks and all Christmas markets don dey cancelled.

For areas where weekly incidence rates top 1,000 per 100,000 pipo - restaurants, hotels, sport and culture go also dey closed.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger don already announce say "lockdown for di unvaccinated" go start on Monday, and Czech goment dey also limit access to variety of services.

Di Netherlands don introduce one partial lockdown last weekend.

For UK - where no lockdown dey currently, although pipo must wear masks for some parts of di kontri- di incidence rate per 100,000 na 395.4 cases, official figures show.

Austria na di first kontri to impose full lockdown for EU dis winter.

Europe regional director of World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, don warn of hard winter ahead.

E blame insufficient vaccination coverage along with "di easing of preventive measures and di spread of di more transmissible Delta variant".

Russia on Friday declare record number of 1,254 Covid deaths for di past 24 hours, for di third day in a row.

Hungary report dia highest level of infections - with 11,289 new cases for population of 10 million. Dem wan make third booster jab mandatory for health workers from Saturday, along with masks for most enclosed spaces.