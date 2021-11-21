Covid-19: Italy, France, Netherlands, Europe kontris dey protest new restrictions

Fresh protest don burst out for the Netherlands against new lockdown rules as Covid-19 cases dey rise for Europe.

Pipo use fireworks take stone police and set fire to bicycles for The Hague, one night afta protests wey hapun for Rotterdam turn violent and police bin open fire.

Thousands of demonstrators also hapun for di streets for Austria, Croatia and Italy as anger continue over new rules.

Di The World Health Organization (WHO) say dem dey"very worried" about rising coronavirus cases for di continent.

Dia regional director Dr Hans Kluge tell BBC say unless dem tighten measures across Europe, dem fit record half a million more deaths by next spring.

"Covid-19 don once again become di number one cause of deaths for di region," e tell BBC, as e add say, "we know wetin need to be done" in order to fight di virus - such as make pio dey vaccinated, wear masks, and use Covid passes.

Many goments across di continent dey bring on new restrictions in dia efforts to tackle di rising infections. Some kontris don recently report record-high daily case numbers.

Demonstrations and unrest

For the Netherlands, riots don hapun for two nights straight. Riots break out on Saturday in several towns and cities.

Rioters wey wear hoods set fire to bicycles for di streets of The Hague, as riot police use horses, dogs and batons to pursue di crowds comot. Officials don announce emergency order for di city, and dem don arrest at least seven pipo.

For somewhere else for di kontri, dem pause two top-flight football matches afta supporters break enta di grounds and run enta di pitch. Fans dey currently banned from stadiums because of new coronavirus rules.

Di unrest dey come afta a night of riots for Rotterdam wey di city mayor condemn as "an orgy of violence". Police fire warning shots and direct shots "because di situation bin dey life-threatening", one police spokesperson tell Reuters news agency.

At least three demonstrators dey receive hospital treatment for gunshot wounds, officers tok. Authorities don launch investigation into di incident.

The Netherlands bin impose a three-week partial lockdown last Saturday afta dem record rise in Covid cases. Bars and restaurants must close at 20:00, and crowds dey banned for sports events.

Tens of thousands of pipo protest for Austria capital Vienna afta goment annouce a new national lockdown and plans to make jabs compulsory by February 2022. Na di first European kontri to make vaccination legal requirement.

Di kontri go enta a 20-day nationwide lockdown from Monday, dem go shut down all but essential shops and order pipo to work from home.

For Croatia, thousands march for di capital Zagreb to show dia anger at compulsory vaccinations for public sector workers, while for Italy, thousands of protesters gada for di ancient Circus Maximus chariot-racing ground to oppose "Green Pass" certificates wey be requirement for workplaces, venues and for public transport.

Meanwhile, French authorities dey send more police officers to stop protest for di Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, one French overseas department.