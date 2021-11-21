Sudan military return Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister afta October coup

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Sudan military don agree to re-put back di kontri prime minister wey dem remove from power for coup in October.

Abdalla Hamdok office say dem don comot restrictions wey di military bin put for e movement.

Dem add say security forces outside Hamdok house don leave.

Meanwhile, Sudan prime minister don sign one deal with di kontri military leaders.

E happun afta di militatry re-put back Abdalla Hamdok as Sudan highest political office holder.

Di agreement establish cabinet of technocrats and allow for di release of political prisoners.

Oga Hamdok dey quoted as saying im agree to di deal to stop further bloodshed.

Leader of Sudan Umma Party, Fadlallah Burma Nasir say dem bin reach di deal late for night on Saturday.

Di group of mediators wey include academics, journalists and politicians release statement about wetin di agreement tok.

Di new deal go see Hamdok cabinet ministers wey dem bin arrest dey released.

E also say, di rules for Sudan to move to democracy go remain di same.

Kasala dey between Sudan military and civilian goment on how dem go take share power since dem pursue long term president Omar al-Basir from power for 2019.

Dis dey come as more protests bin dey planned on Sunday.

Di coup wey happun for Sudan on October 25, 2021, wia di prime minister and im cabinet chop arrest and goment dey dissolved na di latest crisis di kontri dey witness.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP via Getty Images

Tension wey bin dey between Sudan military and political leaders

Before di October 25 Coup, military leaders for di transitional goment dey demand for reforms from dia civilian counterparts and want make dem replace cabinet.

But civilian leaders ignore am, as dem see am as power grab.

Plenty failed coups don dey since 2019, di most recent na that of September 2021.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, blame Bashir loyalists - many of dem dey di military, security services and oda state institutions.

In recent weeks, many pipo wey support di army enta street to protest for di kontri capital, Khartoum.

Afta di October military take over, di group wey also dey back di prime minister also do counter-protests.

Di protesters wey dey support di military accuse goment say dem fail to revive di kontri fortunes.

Oga Hamdok moves to reform di economy - wey include reducing fuel subsidies - na something wey evribodi no flow wit.

Sudan political weakness get long history of tins wey don happun before now.

Before now, di political parties wey don split and dia failure to build consensus give way for di military to step in, mount coups under pretense say dem go restore order - as regional analyst Magdi Abdelhadi write.

Today for Sudan, at least 80 political parties na im dey.