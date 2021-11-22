Afghanistan: Taliban new rules ban women from appearing for TV dramas

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, New guidelines set out by di Taliban forbid female presenters from appearing on TV without headtie

Afghanistan Taliban goment don ban women from appearing on television dramas.

Under di new rules wey di Taliban goment impose, e order female journalists and presenters to also wear headtie for TV, although di guidelines no tok which type of covering dem go use.

Tori pipo say some of di rules no clear and depend on how pesin take interpret am.

Taliban seize power from Afghanistan democratic goment for middle of August and many pipo dey fear say dem dey gradually impose harsh restrictions.

Di militant Islamist group, wey take over control afta US and allied forces leave di kontri, almost immediately order girls and young women make dem stay house no go school again.

Wen Talibans bin first rule for 1990s, dem ban women from education and going to work.

Di latest set of Taliban guidelines, wey dem bin announce for Afghan television channels, get eight new rules.

Dem include banning films wey dem consider say dem dey against di principles of Sharia - or Islamic - law and Afghan values.

Also parts for films wey expose men intimate parts of di body dey banned.

Comedy and entertainment shows wey insult religion or wey dem fit consider as offensive to Afghans also dey forbidden.

Taliban bin don insist say make dem no broadcast any foreign films wey dey promote foreign cultural values.

Afghan television channels dey show mostly foreign dramas wit female characters as lead.

One member of organisation wey dey represent journalists for Afghanistan, Hujjatullah Mujaddedi, say dem bin no expect di announcement of di new restrictions.

E tell BBC say some of di rules no dey practical and if dem implement am, dem fit force broadcasters to close.

Di Taliban decision for di beginning to order girls and young women make dem no go school bin make Afghanistan di only kontri for world wey ban half of population from getting education.

Mayor of di capital, Kabul, also tell female municipal employees make dem stay for house unless man no fit do dia work.