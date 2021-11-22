Sinikiwe Kademaunga: ‘Pipo need to just dey open to love bicos e fit dey places wey you no go expect’

11 minutes wey don pass

'We neva get strong argument for di past four years wey we don know each oda.'

Dis na di way Sinikiwe Kademaunga, di motivational speaker from Zimbabwe, wey dem born wit no hands and knees tok as she dey describe her relationship wit her husband, Reuben.

Kademaunga follow BBC News Pidgin tok about her growing up, her advice to young ladies and her love story.

Her husband, Reuben tok say im bin first meet Sinikiwe online for group chat.



"I meet my wife for WhatsApp group - afta I see her foto, I dey very interested and I come find her number."

Na so di love start dey grow.

Dem bin dey run tins online before dem finally meet physically.

Sinikiwe and Reuben Zhiva marry on 31 October, 2021 and di motivational speaker bin share her joy on social media wen she drop peng fotos from di ceremony.



Ontop di mata of love, Kademaunga tok say make young ladies follow dia heart, do wetin go make dem happy and make dem do tins according to dia own time.

"No allow society pressure you say you don reach 25 years, oya go marry - just do tins based on wen you dey ready."

"No allow society pressure you say you don reach 25 years, oya go marry - just do tins based on wen you dey ready."

"True love dey out dere, but sometimes we dey miss am because we fit dey find pesin wey money or oda tins", she follow tok.

Reuben tok say im family and friends no give dem dram as dem accept Kademaunga di way she be.

Growing up challenges

Kademaunga no tok plenti about her childhood but she tok say her grandmamma bin support wella.



She follow tok say she no really face plenti stigma but e dey challenging to dey waka.

"Infrastructure go dey make me waka long long distance and I go just dey tired"

Who be Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Sinikiwe Kademaunga come from Zimbabwe and she be social worker, blogger, motivational speaker and life coach.

Dey born Sinikiwe with one condition wey stop di growth of her limbs and also dwarfism but she no let her physical limitations hold her back.

She get degree for Social Work from di University of Cape Town, South Africa.