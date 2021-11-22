Wisconsin: Waukesha Christmas parade turn bloody afta car run enta pipo, kill five and injure odas

one hour wey don pass

At least five pipo don die and more dan 40 injure afta car drive enta one parade for US state of Wisconsin, police tok.

Video show as one red SUV drive through one Christmas parade for di city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, around 16:40 local time (22:40 GMT).

Police chief Dan Thompson say di car hit dozens of people, including children.

One person dey police custody and according to one official, "at dis time" di incident no look like act of terrorism, e tok.

Di suspect be like im bin dey run from somewia wen im run enta pipo for di parade, na so di law enforcement official – wey dey familiar wit di early findings of di investigation - tell BBC US partner CBS News.

One of di area pipo, Angelito Tenorio, tell local tori pipo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper say im just dey finish matching for di parade wen di motor just start to zoom full speed along di parade route.

"Den we hear loud bang, plus loud cries and screams from pipo wey di car hit,” im tok.

Corey Montiho say di SUV hit im daughter dance team.

"Pom-poms and shoes and hot chocolate scata everywhere. I gatsz go from one body to di oda to find my daughter," im tell di paper.

Officials for Waukesha warn say di number of dead and injured pipo fit change as dem dey collect more information. Dem say some pipo cari demsef go local hospitals.

Di parade for Waukesha - community of about 72,000 pipo – dey happun every year on di Sunday before Thanksgiving, and e include fancy dress, dancers and marching bands. Dis year theme bin be "comfort and joy".

Chief Thompson say officers don recover one "suspect vehicle" and one pesin of interest dey custody, but im no give further details.

Fire chief Steven Howard tell reporters say im department cari 11 adults and 12 children go nearby hospitals afta di incident.

Di Children Wisconsin hospital say dem receive 15 patients as at 8pm.

Waukesha public schools go close on Monday, and counselling services go dey available for those wey dey affected.

Meanwhile, Mayor Shawn Reilly say dis na "traumatic" time for di city. "My heart dey go out to all those wey dey affected by dis senseless act," im tok.