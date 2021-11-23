Bulgaria bus crash kill 45 pipo including children

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

At least 45 pipo, including 12 children, don die afta one bus crash catch fire for western Bulgaria.

Officials say di incident happen for motorway around 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT) near di village of Bosnek, south-west of di capital Sofia.

Tori be say di bus dey registered to North Macedonia and bin dey cari passengers from dat kontri.

E neva clear wetin cause di crash and fire but authorities dey investigate am.

One Bulgaria interior ministry official say e no clear if di bus first catch fire before e crash abi e burst into flames afta crashing.

Officials say e be like di vehicle bin hit highway barrier either before or afta e catch fire.

Seven pipo wey fire burn dey hospital for Sofia.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Part of di motorway barrier destroy for di crash

Interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev describe di incident as "huge tragedy".

"Make we hope say we learn lesson from dis tragic incident and we go fit prevent such incidents for future," im tell tori pipo as e visit di place wey di crash happun.

Macedonia Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani say di coach party bin dey return to di capital Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Turkey city of Istanbul, according to Reuters news agency.

Authorities don seal di area around di site wia di crash happun.

Image from di scene show di burnt vehicle.

As im visit di scene, Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov say di victims bodies "completely burnt", BTV report.