Oghenetega Ufuoma: Canada-based Nigerian die suspicious death - Winnipeg Police Service

24 November 2021, 17:00 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Winnipeg Police Service

Oghenetega Ufuoma, 41-year-old Canada-based Nigerian die suspicious death for Manitoba area, Winnipeg Police Service don confirm.

Di suspicious murder happun on November 18, 2021 for Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Now one 38-year-old man wey dem dey call Nevis Carter dey arrested and police say dem don charge am with manslaughter for Oghenetega Ufuoma death.

Winnipeg Police Service bin confirm di case for inside press release wey tok tok pesin Cst. Dani McKinnon share with BBC News Pidgin.

"Di Winnipeg Police Service bin release information about suspicious death on November 18, 2021, for River Avenue and Osborne Street.

"Di Homicide Unit bin investigate di matter and dem confirm say dis death na homicide."

"We don identify di man wey die as Oghenetega Ufuoma, 41, wey dey live for Winnipeg." Police tok.

"D Homicide Unit don arrest and charge 38 years old man wey dey bear Nevis with manslaughter.

"Carter wey dey live for Winnipeg don dey custody," di press release add.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wetin dem do Oghenetega Ufuoma?

According to police investigators, dem believe say Ufuoma and Carter dey always go River Avenue and Osborne Street.

"Di victim chop attack when argument bin dey go on for one bus shelter wey dey on di northeast side of River/Osborne."

"We don confirm say when dis assault dey go on, oda pipo dey dis bus shelter and dem fit help get valuable information to assist investigators."

Di Homicide Unit say dem still dey investigate di matter and beg di public make dem come forward with useful information.

Winnipeg Police Service want pipo wit useful informate to contact Homicide Unit phone number at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Wia dis foto come from, Winnipeg Police Service

Wen BBC News Pidgin reach out to di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to react to di matter, dem say dem no dey aware.

After BBC Pidgin share di press release with dem, NIDCOM say dem go study di development for a possible response.

Not much dey known about Oghenetega Ufuoma.

But one old facebook profile wey bear di name Oghenetega Ufuoma show say e fit efrom Benin.

Benin dey Edo State State for southern Nigeria.