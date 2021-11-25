Thanksgiving Day message: Joe Bidin, Obama, Clinton, Harris Thanksgiving messages

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, President Joe Biden

Thanksgiving Day 2021 don reach again ooooo!

Na one ogbonge traditional celebration wey United States dey do on di fourth Thursday inside November evri year.

Dis one mean say na today wey e November 25 na im e be.

Plenti pipo don dey tok about di thanksgiving already.

Some ogbonge pipo for United States don send goodwill messages too about di 2021 Thanksgiving mata.

U.S President Joe Biden and Wife Thanksgiving Day message

"Happy thanksgiving evribodi, dis time na special time for evribodi for America.

Dis year di blessings of Thanksgiving dey very meaningful. President Joe Biden tok on Thursday.

Afta we dey apart last year, we get to appreciate di little tins wey dey happun to us wey we no dey appreciate before-before.

We no fit plan or replicate di music of laughter wey dey warm, kitchen wey full, di sound of small small legs wey dey waka, di circle of faces, we dey gada around di dinning table, wey dey shine for candlelight.

As we gada togeda again for our tables and our hearts dey full of grace gratitude for all di pipo we love.

As a commander in chief, I especially grateful to our service members and dia families, for di sacrifices dem don make for our nation.

Di American leader go on to say: "While we dey celebrate togeda, many of dos military families go dey apart from dia loved ones."

"Weda your husband or wife dey deployed or you park go dey bas for anoda place, di holidays no go be di same without di pipo and di communities wey dey make di holiday special."

We dey thank una for una service. President Biden tok.

"As we dey give thanks for wetin we get, we dey also keep for our hearts di pipo wey we lose, and di pipo wey lose plenti tins too."

E add say "di pipo wey get empty seat for dia kitchen table or dinning room table di year sake of di virus or anoda bad twist of fate or accident, we dey pray for dem."

"As we dey travel dis year, we don see, and we don dey inspired by di unbreakable threads wey dey unite all of us, family and faith, kindness and compassion, di love for dis kontri we all of us call home."

Oga US Presido wey bin stand should to should wit im wife add say:

"Una dey make us proud evriday as we dey serve as una President and First Lady."

"And from di Biden family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving, God bless you and may God protect our troops and dia families."

Wia dis foto come from, Kamala Harris Facebook

Kamala Harris Thanksgiving Day message

To our military families wey dia loved ones dey serve overseas, and to all Americans across di kontri, I dey wish you and yours a happy Thanksgiving.

We hope say your day dey filled wit blessings, laughter, and gratitude.

Wia dis foto come from, Barack Obama

Barrack Obama Thanksgiving Day message

Barack Obama write on Thursday say:

"Dis Thanksgiving, dey remind me of many tins—big and small—we need to dey thankful for."

"Michelle and me dey specially grateful for our family, for the progress we dey continue to make as a country, and for di young leaders around di world wey dey work to build beta future."

"We dey send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating today, and hope say you enjoy dis wonderful and safe Thanksgiving."

Wia dis foto come from, Hillary Clinton

Thanksgiving message from Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State and First Lady, Hillary Clinton write say:

"Happy Thanksgiving! Dis one na all di more joyful for di greater opportunities to gada more safely wit family and friends."

"I dey wish una a wonderful and delicious holiday full of gratitude."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Turkey na popular meat wey dem dey chop for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving na holiday wey Americans dey celebrate every year for di fourth Thursday for November.

Many pipo dey use di day to celebrate all di good things for life and spend time with dia family members.

Dis period dey mark di beginning of Christmas holiday season.

Why Americans dey kill Turkey for Thanksgiving day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na one of those kwesions nobodi get di ansa to!

For olden days one Pilgrim wey dem call Edward Winslow write letter about di popular turkey food wia im mention turkey hunt before dinner.

Some pipo tok say as wild turkey full ground wen native Americans come di area, e make sense for dem to choose am as dia food. As e be today so, na USA get turkey pass for di world.

Presidential pardon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump And First Lady Melania for di National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Pipo dey eat turkey well-well for Thanksgiving for America pass Christmas and di number of turkey wey dem dey chop for di kontri every year fit reach 50 million.

Every year di president dey save at least one turkey, from oven.

Di public go present di commander-in-chief with two turkey before Thanksgiving and na di president go save at least one of dem.

Dis tradition don dey go on now since 1948.

How Thanksgiving take start?

Wia dis foto come from, FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thanksgiving dinner for 1935

Thanksgiving Day start when Europeans travel go America to start new life.

For 1621 one group of Europeans, wey dem call 'Pilgrims', invite di local Native Americans for party.