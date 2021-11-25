Kenechukwu Okeke Anambra: End-SARS activism lawyer, Buhari supporter dey macheted to death

Wia dis foto come from, Kenechukwu Okeke

You remember KeneChukwu Okeke, di activism lawyer wey sue 50 pipo wey im say be di promoters of di EndSARS protests across Nigeria in November 2020.

Sad tori be say tenant allegedly machete Mr Okeke to death for im domot inside Anambra State, southeast Nigeria, im wife tell BBC on Thursday.

Sunday 17 October 2021 around 2 O'clock on Friday, na day wey Blessing Odinakachi Okeke no go ever forget.

Dat na di day wey di tenant of controversial human right activist and President Muhammadu Buhari supporter, KeneChukwu Okeke and some jaguda pipo allegedly butcher am to death.

Kenechukwu Okeke don drag many celebs and media organisations including Cable News Network (CNN) go court for defaming di Nigeria president.

Madam Blessing wey give account of how dia tenant allegedly machete her husband to death say;

Di tenant wey don live for di house for like six months bi dey always make trouble.

Tori be say di tenant, one Chiadiobi and di jaguda pipo allegedly attack Okeke for im house before im wife and im small daughter.

Wia dis foto come from, Odinaka Okeke

"Na our tenant, im bin dey always make trouble so my husband tell am make im pack becos im no like dis kain attitude.

"Wey be say im go dey for pesin house dey cari machete around dey threaten to kill am.

"So, im give am quit notice make in pack.

"Nobody sabi wen im pack, as e pack im spoil everitin, electric wire e cut am. Then im tell neighbours say dis na just di beginning."

Blessing also allege say Chiadiobi rent bin still remain two months wen im pack.

She say, later im come back to collect di balance of im rent but dem no give am as nobody sabi wen im move from di house.

Di day di tenant come to collect im money, Blessing say her husband bin no dey house na im di tenant "cari our gen (generator) scata our gate."

"Im tell me to tell my husband say im go still come back, say im go kill dis family."

Kenechukwu bin cari di mata go police, court and Department of State Security and dem make di boy sign undertaking say im no go disturb again.

"DSS bin tell my husband say any day di boy come di compound again, if e get gun make im shoot am."

Blessing say dem report di mata of her husband death to di police, but di tenant still di waka free.

BBC call di Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, to find out wetin di police di do about di death.

But Ikenga say im no get any information yet about di incident but "im go get back to us."

Di polce no gt back to us as at di time wey we publish dis tori.

Wia dis foto come from, KeneChukwu Okeke/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Kenechukwu Okeke

KeneChukwu Okeke background

KeneChukwu Okeke, MCSD na National Coordinator, Good Governance Initiative wey be one civil society NGO wey be like pro-goment pipo.

For May 2020. Kenechukwu Okeke tok say im go sue di Nigerian Police Force after news break say police man kill 16-years-old Tina Ezekwe.

He also sue di governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, sake of di way im goment present di state budget for 2019.

Dat same year, e carry di goment go court afta dem ban keke for di state.

Im also post picture of imsef during one court mata wey im do for zoom and also share link of opinion wey im write ontop Covid-19 palava.

KeneChukwu Okeke lawsuit against EndSARS protest promoters

One Kenechukwu Okeke, wey describe imself as human rights activist don carry upto fifty pipo go court unto say dem get association wit di End-SARS.

For statement wey im publicize on top Twitter in November 2020, im call di protesters say dem be "riot promoters".

And e tok say dem bin gada unlawful assembly, cause damage to im property and cause fear for di pipo wey dey stay for Abuja.

E sue fifty pipo for criminal proceedings ontop di mata wey include;

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, musicians Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare), Folarin Falana [Falz], David Adeleke [Davido], Damini Ogulu [Burna Boy].

E also sue Tiwa Savage, Journalist Kiki Mordi and plenti ooda including former footballer, Kanu Nwankwo and Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

Wia dis foto come from, Kenechukwu Okeke

Wia dis foto come from, Kenechukwu Okeke