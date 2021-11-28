Ballon d'Or 2021: Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski - Who go win am?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Anytime you hear Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi names togeda, wetin dey first come pipo mind na di rivalry between dis two great footballers.

And di big question wey pipo dey ask, na who be di best among dia two.

E don pass ten years wey football pundits and fans dey try to get correct ansa for dis question.

Apart from di number of goals wey Portuguese and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine and Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi don score, records wey dem don break.

Anoda tin wey dey put dia names for fans and pundits mouth evritime na di Ballon dÓr.

Wetin be Ballon dÓr

Wia dis foto come from, PIERRE VERDY

Ballon d'Or (wey mean "Golden Ball") na football award wey dem dey give di pesin wey become di best footballer of di year.

Na evri year di French News Magazine dey organise di award ceremony. Di Ballon d'Or na one of di oldest individual football award wey pipo value well well.

Di award don dey since 1956, even though between 2010 and 2015 dem joinbodi wit FIFA come change di name to FIFA World Player of di Year.

Di joinbodi waka end for 2016 and di award go back to im original name wey be Ballon d'Or.

FIFA too go back to dia own yearly award wey be di Best FIFA Men's Player of di Year.

How e start and who fit vote

Na sports writer Gabriel Hanot na im bring di idea and na through voting process wey sports journalists dey vote inside na im di winner dey emerge from 1956 to 2006.

Afta di 2007 edition, dem come allow coaches and captains of national teams to vote too.

Before-before, na only players from Europe na im dem fit nominate to win di award.

For 1995, di organiser come expand am to include all di players from around di world wey dey play active football for any European club.

Di award come become worldwide prize for 2007.

Di 2021 Ballon dÓr na di 65th edition and na for inside October 8th dem bring out di list of pipo wey dem nominate to win am.

See di Players wey dem nominate

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo win di Ballon d'Or in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017

Who go win am?

Di rivary between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wey don dey ground ova di last ten years go still continue, becos di way di mata dey go now plenti tins wey football fans dey use argue about di two players still dey ground.

Out of di list wey dem announce on October 8, 2021, di ogbonde pipo wey dey inside na: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginhno, Karim Benzema, Isigne and odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Barcelona Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts afta im win di Ballon d'Or 2019 trophy

Who get beta chance?

Lionel Messi na one of di players wey pipo feel say go win.

Messi na oga for field wen im dey for Barcelona, but wen im comot go join Germain side Paris Saint Germain e tay small before im score goal.

Messi don win di award six times and na di 7th one im dey pursue so.

One tin wey stand Lionel Messi out dis year, na say im win im first major international senior trophy wit Argentina wen im win di Copa America and na im captain dem.

E also help Barcelona win di Copa del Rey title for di 2020/2021 season.

Wia wahala dey be say im neva break records di way im dey break dem before-before.

Na 30 league goals Messi score before im tell Barcelona bye bye.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo

Pipo don dey ask weda Cristiano Ronaldo Go retire from football anytime soon as age don dey come for di guy side.

As pipo still dey wait for dI big announcement wey go signify anoda era of football, di Portuguese player dey determined say im go end im career wit plenti Ballon Dór awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo na im be di second highest winner of dis individual award.

E don win am five times and na for di 2017/2018 season na im e win di 5th title wit Real Madrid, im toughest rival na Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo wey dey 36 years bin dey play for Juventus before im cross carpet go back to im before-before club Manchester United.

Im end di 2020/2021 season wit 29 league goals, and im win di Capocannoniere award for highest goalscorer and become di first footballer to finish as top scorer for di English, Spanish and Italian leagues.

Lionel Messi na di only toughest rival Ronaldo get to equal Messi six Ballon dÓr awards.

Robert Lewandowski

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di German forward na anoda player wey pipo don tip to win di Ballon dÓr award.

Lewandowski dey play for di German gaints Bayern Munich and since last season, Lewandowski don dey ansa im name well for field.

Im score di first goal on Tuesday wen Bayern Munich beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1.

Im also write im name for di record book as di first Poland international wey score nine Champions League games back to back to back two times in a row.

Na im be di hottest striker for Europe now and na 30 goals Lewandowski don score for 25 games wey im don play for club and kontri dis season.

Robert Lewandowski na im dey put fear for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dem bodi.

As e be so, Lewandowski fit stop Messi to win im record 7th Ballon Dór award and also block Cristiano Ronaldo a record-equalling 6th Ballon d'Or title if im win on Monday.

For di German BundesLiga alone Bayern Munich and Poland striker don score record 41 goals inside 29 games last season, wey clean di longstanding mark wey Gerd Mueller wey die set.

Lewandowski wey be 33 years win FIFA prize for best male player of 2020.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don win di last 11 out of 12 editions of di Ballon d' Or.

Except di 2018 edition wey Luka Modric win afta Real Madrid win di Champions League dat season, and wen im help Croatia reach di final of di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Women No follow?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Ballon d'Or no be for only men o, women too go win dia own.

Some of di women wey dem nominate include :

Marie - Antoinette Katoto wey dey play for Paris Saint Germain. She get Thirty-One goals and five assists for di Women Division 1

Jessie Fleming give Canada surprise Olympic gold medal.

Na only five times she don start for di Chelsea Ladies dis year.

Jennifer Hermoso na Barcelona player wey dey exceptional.

Na 42 goals she don score dis year so far dis year wit 10 assists.

She win treble wit Barcelona, and be di top goalscorer for Spain di third time back to back.

Sam Kerr na Chelsea player na 40 goals she don score wit 17 assists, she win di Women's Super League and Continental Cup.

She lead di Australian national team as captain and dem finish fourth for di Olympics.

Alexia Putellas wey dey play for Barcelona get 37 goals, 27 assists.

She win di Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina, Women's Champions League.

Wen di Ballon d'Or ceremony go happun?

Na for inside Chatelet Theatre for Paris e go happun on November 29, 2021, wey be Monday

You fit watch di livestream for eurosport.co.uk and ontop di Eurosport app on Monday night.